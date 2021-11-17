Pharrell Williams and NFT Creators Help Form DAO to Protect Artist Rights

Adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams have plans to pay homage to Billionaire Boys Club’s origins this fall, which includes collaborative sneakers. To celebrate the history of Billionaire Boys Club — which was founded in 2003 by Pharrell, Nigo and Sk8thing — the Three Stripes will deliver three separate drops of the Hu NMD silhouette. The shoes will feature two of BBC’s signature graphics. The first launch is the PW Hu NMD BBC, which will be delivered with gray knit ribbed Primeknit uppers with white collars that sit atop energy-returning Boost midsole cushioning, which are executed in white, and durable gray rubber outsoles. This iteration features BBC’s iconic helmet logo printed on the uppers of the left and right foot. The helmet logo also appears on the left heel, opposite the Adidas Trefoil branding on the right. It will come with multiple lace options. The Adidas Originals PW Hu NMD BBC arrives Nov. 20. The retail price is $250. They can be picked up through the Adidas Confirmed app via draw, which is available from today until Nov. 20, and at select retailers.

