Pharrell Williams and NFT Creators Help Form DAO to Protect Artist Rights

By Jason Nelson
decrypt.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCXIP Labs launched CXIP DAO with the goal of letting creators control the NFT market instead of centralized marketplaces. CXIP says anyone who has ever minted an NFT on Ethereum can claim CXIP Tokens and join the DAO. Many artists bristle at control and limitations. And while some have...

