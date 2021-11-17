Bid accepted for renovations on Memorial Park in Parker

PARKER, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Progress continues on renovations in the City of Parker.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, leaders approved a bid for over $300,000 to upgrade Memorial Park.

There were several bids on the table, but the city decided to go with BCL Civil Contractors based out of Panama City.

Public works director Tony Summerlin will be moving forward with the plans for the park, which include restrooms for the first time in 30 years.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said he is thrilled to see some progress in the city.

“It’s why I ran for mayor, I wanted the people to inject their desires and put the city back better than it was before, and we’re working on it,” he said. “I like to get it done, but it, unfortunately, was a little slow for me sometimes.”

Mayor Kelly also said he has not seen the plans for Memorial Park since the plans were completed before he became mayor.

He said he has inherited the project but is looking forward to the improvements.

