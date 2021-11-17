ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Australia, NZ dollars chased lower as data disappoints bulls

By Wayne Cole
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were under fire again on Wednesday after a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data lifted their U.S. counterpart, while domestic news disappointed bulls.

The Aussie lapsed to a fresh five-week trough of $0.7275 , having shed 0.7% overnight when U.S. retail and industrial figures came in strong. The breach of support at $0.7277 could see a re-test of the September low at $0.7171.

The kiwi dollar crumbled 0.8% overnight to reach $0.6984 and threaten support around $0.6980. A break would open the way to its September low of $0.6860.

The Aussie took a further blow when Australian wages data failed to beat expectations as some in the market had been betting on.

Annual wage growth ticked up to a moderate 2.2% just as forecast, while bulls had hoped a higher outcome would reinforce the case for an early rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

“It’s clear that wages growth is well below the 3-4% rates that were the norm a decade ago and the sorts of rates the RBA needs to believe that inflation will sustainably run at 2-3%,” said Paul Bloxham, chief economist Australia at HSBC.

“Today’s figures support the RBA’s dovish perspective and our own view on the cash rate outlook - our central case has no hikes in 2022 or 2023.”

That saw the futures market lengthen the odds on a hike just a little, with a move to 0.25% now fully priced in by July next year rather than June. Yet swaps still have rates approaching 1% by the end of the year.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has already kicked off its tightening campaign and is considered certain to hike again next week. Swaps are fully priced for a move to 0.75%, and imply a 36% chance of a half point rise to 1.0%.

Indeed, the market has rates well above 2% by the end of next year and around 3% in 2024.

“We feel 3%-plus is too punchy at this stage,” said analysts at Kiwibank. “We expect the RBNZ to pause around 2%, and the bank’s own rate track is likely to peak around 2.4%.” (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

USDCAD: Oil Drop & European Lockdown Risks Trump Retail Sales

Oil and European Lockdown Concerns the Main Driver. DATA OVERVIEW: Better than expected Canadian retail sales figures with the headline at -0.6% (exp. -1.7%), alongside the core reading at -0.2% (exp. -1%). However, given the current backdrop of oil prices falling amid a combination of renewed lockdown fears across Europe and the US attempting to create a coordinated release of strateigc petroleum reserves with the likes of China, India and Japan. The economic data is largely playing second fiddle to dictating price action for the Canadian Dollar.
RETAIL
Reuters

Australia shares set to open flat, NZ down

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australia shares were set to open flat on Friday as likely gains for the tech sector from a strong session for U.S. peers could be countered by weakness in financial stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, but were at a 4.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had inched 0.1% higher on Thursday. Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,774.25 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: Chill, this week's news on wages points to anything but hyperinflation

Suddenly people are talking about inflation, even hyperinflation, in a way they haven’t since the 1980s. In October the United States posted its highest annual consumer price index increase in 30 years, with inflation up 6.2% and “core” (excluding volatile prices) inflation of 4.6%. US underlying inflation Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers – arguably the finest policy economist of his generation – contends that what’s happening is not transitory. He says soon inflation could soon climb to double digits, where it hasn’t been for 40 years. There are plenty of other leading economists, including Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, who argue that what’s...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar Jumps on Inflation Expectations

The New Zealand dollar has posted strong gains on Thursday. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7041, up 0.60% on the day. New Zealand release inflation expectations and the indicator climbed for a sixth successive session. The indicator is carefully monitored since inflation expectations can manifest into actual inflation. The third-quarter release came in at 2.96%, up from 2.27%. The strong reading provided a boost for the New Zealand dollar and has strengthened the likelihood of the RBNZ raising rates at its policy meeting next week. The RBNZ was one of the first central banks to raise rates since the pandemic started, with a 25-bps hike in October. The central bank plans a series of hikes going into 2022, and the main question facing the markets is will the bank raise rates by 25 bps or show an aggressive hand with a 50-bps jump.
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Smile on dollar bulls

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. Just for a minute, let’s forget about rising bond yields and record-high stocks. Forex markets are where the action is. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s value against other major currencies, is at its highest since July 2020. Against the yen, the dollar is at its highest since March 2017.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Miners, banks drag Australia shares lower

* NZX50 fell 0.48% (Updates to close) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian stocks ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by heavyweight miners and major lenders, following soft leads from commodity markets and as the central bank acknowledged rising inflationary pressures even as it talked down the threat of rate hikes next year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Inflation#Australian#Aussie#Rba#Rbnz
Reuters

Stocks, dollar swing upward on hopeful retail data

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Global equities jumped higher on Tuesday on the back of optimism about consumer resilience in the face of rising inflation, which also helped drive the dollar to a 16-month high. All three major Wall Street indices moved higher in midday trading, as Walmart upped its...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar slides below 70 level

The New Zealand dollar has dropped considerably in the Tuesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6995, down 0.72% on the day. New Zealand will release Inflation Expectations on Thursday. The indicator has been accelerating and rose to 2.27% in the second quarter. The RBNZ will be paying close attention, as inflation expectations can manifest into actual inflation, and inflation levels will be an important consideration for the RBNZ in deciding whether to raise rates for a second straight month at next week’s policy meeting. In October, annual inflation for Q3 jumped to 4.9%, up from 3.3% and above the consensus of 4.2%. The central bank was one of the first major central banks to tighten policy when it raised rates last month, and the RBNZ is widely expected to make a series of rate hikes into 2022.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Lower After GDP Figures Disappoint

The GBP EUR exchange rate was slightly lower after GDP figures disappointed. Traders expected a reading of 1.5% for the quarter to September but the actual result was 1.2%. I noted recently the Bank of England had lowered its forecast for growth at last week’s meeting and that would buffer prices.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs on the ropes after another rough week

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars faced a second week of painful losses on Friday as their U.S. cousin benefited from the prospect of earlier rate hikes, while breaks of multiple chart supports encouraged algorithmic sellers. The Aussie was huddled at $0.7286, having shed 1.5%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Lower Amid Inflation Data

The cotton market closed down Wednesday but not before zooming higher earlier in the day. In fact, March cotton posted a new contract high. Of course, the bullish driver Wednesday morning was the Labor Department’s CPI report, which showed inflation levels had posted 30-year highs. The CPI number, a measurement...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar extends losses after US CPI

The New Zealand dollar is in negative territory for a third straight day. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7025, down 0.49% on the day. The pair is down 1.33% this week and is in danger of falling below the psychologically important 70 level. As is the case with many developed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China stocks close lower as inflation data disappoints

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Wednesday, after data showed factory gate prices in the world’s second-largest economy rose at the fastest pace in 26 years last month, reducing the chances of a policy rate cut by the central bank in the near term. The blue-chip...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar holds firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index was barely higher on Tuesday as traders were cautious a day ahead of highly anticipated U.S. inflation data. The dollar zig-zagged after Tuesday's data showed U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, indicating that high inflation could persist for a while amid tight supply chains related to the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs lean on chart support after another setback

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were back on the defensive on Wednesday as the recent see-saw action left them uncomfortably close to major chart supports. The Aussie looked the more vulnerable at $0.7370, having slipped 0.6% overnight to test support at $0.7360. A breach...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower; PPI Data in Focus

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trade Tuesday, drifting ahead of the release this week of key U.S. inflation data to guide the Federal Reserve’s interest rates outlook. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs lower on commodity price softness

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged down by lower commodity prices as inflation numbers in the two largest economies present the next tests of traders’ thinking on the outlook for interest rates. The Aussie was 0.25% lower at $0.7403,...
BUSINESS
Newswise

Smuggling bear parts in Australia and NZ

Newswise — Australia doesn’t have any native bears, yet our involvement in the illegal trade of bear parts and products is sadly a different story. In a paper published in Pacific Conservation Biology, researchers from the University of Adelaide in collaboration with the Monitor Conservation Research Society and the Wildlife Justice Commission examined the demand for bear parts and products in Australia and New Zealand.
ANIMALS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy