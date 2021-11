For the first time ever, Washington County will participate in the “KBTX Food for Families Food Drive” for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Carl Prihoda, a board member of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, says the Washington County Expo Food Court will be a location for the Food Drive set for Wednesday, December 1st. Prihoda says while Washington County is served by the Brazos Valley Food Bank, they have never participated locally in this annual food drive. The drive collects non-perishable food and money to support the Food Bank, and will be distributed through Faith Mission, Bread Partners of Washington County, Burton Mobile Pantry, Washington Mobile Pantry and Prairie Hill Food Pantry.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO