As you report (Revealed: a third of England’s vital flood defences are in private hands, 31 October), the Environment Agency has limited powers to enforce maintenance of privately owned flood defences. There is a further category of largely privately owned infrastructure that has large potential to reduce flood risk: reservoirs owned by water companies. It is acknowledged that provision of storm space in reservoirs can reduce the risk of flooding. For example, the flood risk in Keswick, Cumbria, is significantly reduced when there is space in the upstream Thirlmere reservoir.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO