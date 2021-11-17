ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple is Working on a SportsKit Framework for iOS and tvOS [Report]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is working on a new SportsKit framework for iOS and tvOS, according to references found in iOS 15.2 beta by 9to5Mac. Since the first beta of iOS 15.2 was released...

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

What Is Car Key on Android, and How Does It Work?

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
NFL
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The best Android apps for your phone

The best Android apps are well-designed, easy to use, and run well on any device, from older budget devices to newer hardware. In our roundup of the best apps for Android, we'll cross categories to provide you with a starter pack of sorts to figure out which apps to download. If you're new to Android, think of this list as a greatest hits, and if you've been around the platform for a few years, perhaps you'll find something to add to your arsenal. Like with the best Android games, this list will grow and evolve over time, so leave your favorites in the comments.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Tvos#Working#Tvos Lsb Report#Sportskit#The Sportskit Api
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
iclarified.com

Apple Seeds tvOS 15.2 Beta 2 to Developers [Download]

Apple has seeded tvOS 15.2 beta 2 to developers for testing. The build number is 19K5035d. This beta version of tvOS 15.2 contains bug fixes and improvements. Developers can download the new build from the link below. Please download the iClarified app or follow iClarified on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and RSS for updates.
COMPUTERS
iclarified.com

Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta 2 [Download]

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta 2 to developers for testing. The build number is 21C5031d. SharePlay is enabled in macOS 12.1 beta, so you can build SharePlay experiences across Apple platforms without the need for the SharePlay Development Profile. Developers can download the Developer Beta Access Utility and...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
9to5Mac

Hands-on: iOS 15.2 beta 2 changes and features – Legacy Contact, Hide My Email, and more [Video]

Apple released the second developer beta for iOS 15.2 yesterday, and it contains several noteworthy enhancements. New is support for Hide My Email directly inside the default Mail app, along with the return of Legacy Contacts, which first appeared in the initial iOS 15 beta released at WWDC. Watch our hands-on video as we discuss the top iOS 15.2 beta 2 changes and features, and be sure to subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more hands-on walkthroughs.
CELL PHONES
iclarified.com

Apple Business Essentials Available Today in Beta [Video]

Apple announced a new subscription service today called Apple Business Essentials that offers device management, 24/7 Apple Support, and iCloud storage for businesses with up to 500 employees. The company also unveiled a new Apple Business Essentials app that enables employees to install apps for work and request support. Apple...
SMALL BUSINESS
iclarified.com

Apple Releases iOS 15.2 Beta 2 and iPadOS 15.2 Beta 2 [Download]

Apple has released iOS 15.2 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.2 beta 2 to developers for testing. The build number is 19C5036e. This beta version of iOS 15.2 contains bug fixes and improvements. Here's a look at the changes... iCloud Mail. New Features in iOS & iPadOS 15.2 beta 2. ●...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple sets Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans Day in November [U: Now available]

Update: As of November 11, Apple Watch users that complete any workout for 11 minutes or more will unlock stickers to honor Veterans Day. Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans Day, which takes place in two weeks on November 11. This challenge requires users to complete any workout for 11 minutes or more to unlock stickers that can be used in the Messages app, FaceTime, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
Cult of Mac

AirPods 3 are the best earbuds in Apple’s lineup [Review]

AirPods are arguably one of Apple’s most popular products. Over the last five years, the wireless earbuds have become so common that it’s hard to go anywhere without seeing someone wearing them. And now, with the third-generation AirPods, Apple has improved them in almost every way. That makes the latest...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple Maps users in Germany can now report accidents and hazards [U]

Update: Alongside Germany, Apple has also made the report accidents feature on Apple Maps available to users in Spain as well. It’s possible to report accidents, danger zones, and speed check. Germany is the latest country to add support for reporting incidents using Apple Maps. This feature launched alongside iOS...
ACCIDENTS
iclarified.com

iPhone 14 and Apple Head Mounted Displays to Support Wi-Fi 6E [Report]

The next generation iPhone 14 and Apple's rumored head mounted displays will support Wi-Fi 6E, according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Notably, this could result in supply shortages as Wi-Fi 6E supports more channels resulting in the use of additional low-temperature co-fired ceramic components. ----- We […]...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy