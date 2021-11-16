ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

#WarOnMS White Christmas Gala

theweektoday.com
 8 days ago

The Alves family will host the second annual #WarOnMS White Christmas Gala Ball on...

wareham.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

951thebull.com

New Hampton High School Performs “White Christmas” This Weekend

With some snow in the forecast in the next couple of days, it’s appropriate that the New Hampton High School drama and music departments present the holiday classic, “White Christmas,” this weekend. Director Jill Cantu says over 50 students are involved in producing the musical audiences will be eagerly anticipating.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Eaton Register Herald

White Christmas Celebration returning to Downtown Eaton

EATON – Downtown Eaton Inc. will present its 32nd annual White Christmas event on Friday, Nov. 26, to kick off the holiday season and welcome Santa Claus to town. The festivities on Main Street will begin at 6 p.m. after a parade ushers Santa to the Preble County Courthouse Plaza in downtown Eaton and will include the traditional Christmas music, lighting ceremony and more.
EATON, OH
WTAJ

Dreaming of a White Castle Christmas? Chain releases gift guide for fast-foodies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NEXSTAR) – Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the fast-food enthusiast in your life? White Castle might have you covered. The 100-year-old family-owned business on Friday released its 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. The annual guide features what White Castle describes as its “most crave-worthy” merch. This year, fans can choose from several items […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Newsday

Stages are lit up with 'Elf,' 'White Christmas' and more holiday shows

Longing for some holiday cheer? Long Island theaters are gearing up to bring audiences fun, fantasy and festivity this season. It took artistry, extra creativity and even a puppet master to craft a stand-in for "A Christmas Carol's" Tiny Tim to bring beloved holiday fare back to stages in time for the season.
THEATER & DANCE
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

‘White Christmas’ at Toby’s is a flurry of seasonal magic

Sometimes, especially during the holiday season, the occasion calls for something sweet — and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, the Musical at Toby’s Dinner Theatre is a morsel that is sure to satisfy. I have to admit that I went in without seeing the 1954 film on which it is based, but I now understand its wide appeal. I also have to admit that I was already quite familiar with this venue, having grown up in Columbia. Going to Toby’s was always a treat, and being in the space as a guest did seem more meaningful after surviving the Great Arts Disruption of 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cape Gazette

Gallo Gives Foundation Support the Harry K Annual Christmas Gala

The Gallo Gives Foundation recently donated funds to support the Harry K Foundation and its efforts to halt childhood hunger in Delaware. Established in 2016, the Gallo Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty. It is funded mainly by agents and staff, who contribute a portion of their commission income at each closing. BHHS Gallo Realty then matches these funds 100% and the funds are distributed to worthy organizations at the end of each quarter. The organizations are chosen by committee members made up of agents and staff from all office locations.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
theweektoday.com

Photos: Celebrating Thanksgiving early on the courts

What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than by giving away dozens of basketballs to kids?. On Sunday, Nov. 21, Aaron Strothers of Village Hoops did just that at his second annual Thanksgiving basketball giveaway. “Thanksgiving is about family and giving back,” Strothers said. More than 50 basketballs were on hand...
FESTIVAL
theweektoday.com

Church of the Good Shepherd Christmas Fair planned for Dec. 4

The annual Christmas Fair at the Church of The Good Shepherd will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Located at 74 High St. in Wareham, the fair will feature baked goods, a children’s gift room, crafts, gift baskets, jewelry, scarves, a spice table, used Christmas decorations and a raffle.
RELIGION
Punknews.org

Check of “White Christmas” by Josh Caterer of Smoking Popes!

You all know the Smoking Popes. The Chicago group has been kicking out high energy, melodic pop punk for over 30 years (with a few breaks here and there) wherein frontman Josh Caterer applies his smooth croon to some chunky riffs. Well, now that iconic croon is being applied to...
MUSIC
arklatexweekend.com

White Christmas comes to the Shreveport Little Theatre

Tickets are on sale now for the Shreveport Little Theatre (SLT) and their holiday production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. This is one of the largest productions the theatre company ever produced so you don’t want to miss the spectacle. “This musical, with its beautiful costuming, is SLT’s holiday gift to our community,” according to Dr. Robert Darrow, SLT’s managing and artistic director. Over two dozens actors take the stage for this musical based on the famous film.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WISH-TV

Debby Boone brings ‘White Christmas’ show to Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Singer Debby Boone will be celebrating a White Christmas in Carmel, Indiana! On Saturday Dec. 4, Boone will be performing at The Palladium Center for Performing Arts in Carmel. Her record-breaking 1977 single “You Light Up My Life” was a No. 1 hit for 10 straight weeks...
theweektoday.com

Turkeys (in disguise) trot the halls at Decas Elementary

At John W. Decas Elementary, student-decorated “turkeys in disguise” line the halls — the continuation of a well-loved tradition that’s been upheld for 15 years and counting. “We read the story ‘Turkey Trouble,’” said Wendy Nault, a kindergarten teacher. “It’s about a turkey who doesn’t want to get eaten for...
EDUCATION
Odessa American

A RED AND WHITE HOLIDAY: Broncho Legacy performs Christmas show

With Christmas coming, the Odessa High School’s Broncho Legacy will be filling the Performing Arts Center with song Dec. 10 and 11. The theme this year is “What Christmas Means to Me.” Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. each night. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.
ODESSA, TX
nashvillelifestyles.com

The Hermitage Gala

The annual Hermitage Gala was held on Friday, October 29 at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel. Guests mixed and mingled while savoring bites from Loews Vanderbilt. The keynote speaker was Four-Star U.S. Army Gen. Barry R. McCaffrey. The Hermitage Gala is a black-tie event held every fall that benefits the Andrew Jackson Foundation’s education and public programming, as well as assists the presidential home with its ongoing preservation and restoration projects.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

