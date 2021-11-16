WarOnMS White Christmas Gala

Sometimes, especially during the holiday season, the occasion calls for something sweet — and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, the Musical at Toby’s Dinner Theatre is a morsel that is sure to satisfy. I have to admit that I went in without seeing the 1954 film on which it is based, but I now understand its wide appeal. I also have to admit that I was already quite familiar with this venue, having grown up in Columbia. Going to Toby’s was always a treat, and being in the space as a guest did seem more meaningful after surviving the Great Arts Disruption of 2020.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO