Experiences of configuring and using a ‘hackendeck’ homemade Steam Deck

Earlier this year Valve shocked the world with the reveal of the Steam Deck, a beefy handheld PC that Valve claimed would be able to play almost any game in your Steam library. Despite the absurd size of the “handheld”, Valve’s lofty promises of the marriage of capability and openness rightfully turned some heads. But with an original launch window set for late 2021, the new hardware seemed just a bit too good to be true; and as it turns out, it was at least partially that. Valve made the announcement yesterday that their mighty but not so little handheld gaming PC would be delayed two months into early 2022. Considering the state of the world’s supply chain after more than a year of having been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, delays have become an expected part of the release cycle. But this delay could be a result of an even larger obstacle the Steam Deck will have to overcome.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO