Experiences of configuring and using a ‘hackendeck’ homemade Steam Deck

By Ian W MORRISON (Linuxium)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve recently released information about developing for the Steam Deck if you didn’t have a Dev-Kit which is an engineering verification test build (EV2) version of their device. Included in the documentation is a suggestion to build your own Steam Deck, or ‘hackendeck’ using a mini PC. Whilst I didn’t have...

Polygon

PlayStation 5 store restock list and updates

Even though the PlayStation 5 is almost a year old, it’s still difficult to buy one. our guide is designed to make getting a PlayStation 5 easier. In this PS5 restock and tracking guide, we’ll share links to every retailer we can find that carries the PS5 and explain how to find Twitter accounts that post up-to-date restock links as they become available. This guide will also share some best practices — the things that worked for us — for tracking PS5 stock. We’ll also give you weekly updates on when each retailer last announced a drop for the system.
GamingOnLinux

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed details Steam Deck support, shows a quick video

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed is another developer who will be ensuring their games works nicely with the Valve Steam Deck. What is it? Hypercharge is a classic-style Third and First-Person Shooter inspired by Toy Story and Small Soldiers. It focuses on Wave-Based Shooting with Defense Building mechanics. You must complete the mission of Sgt. Max Ammo and prevent the HYPER-CORE from being destroyed.
GamingOnLinux

Bohemia Interactive are 'looking into' DayZ for the Steam Deck

As we found out recently for BattlEye though, developers just need to send off a message to have Proton support for Linux and the Steam Deck just turned on which ARK and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord have done already. Given that, perhaps the situation might be different for games that use BattlEye and so we decided to find out.
IGN

Valve Steam Deck Hit With Surprise Delay - IGN Now

Valve has announced that the Steam Deck, its portable computer gaming handheld, will be delayed by two months. The first units will now begin shipping in February 2022, instead of its planned December 2021 release date. In a blog post Valve cited the global supply chain issues and material shortages as reasons for the delay. These issues have affected many consumer devices from other game consoles to cars and more.
The Verge

Valve says supporting the Steam Deck with BattlEye anti-cheat is as easy as an email

We knew from the beginning that Valve’s upcoming $400 Steam Deck handheld wouldn’t play every Steam game perfectly out of the box. It runs Windows games on Linux using the Proton compatibility layer, and some of the biggest games on Steam use anti-cheat software that, historically, hasn’t worked with Proton. But on Friday, Valve revealed that this should no longer be a problem for BattlEye, one of the biggest anti-cheat vendors out there.
GeekyGadgets

Steam Deck BattlEye anti-cheat on Proton is now easy for developers to setup

Valve has this week revealed more details about how easy it is to set up BattlEye anti-cheat implementation on games played on their new Steam Deck. The process is as easy as emailing the BattlEye team to implement the anti-cheat service within games. As previously revealed by Valve the Steam Deck will not be able to play every Steam game perfectly but uses the Proton compatibility layer to run Windows games on Linux, and now supports one of the biggest anti-cheat solutions BattlEye.
CNET

Still want a Steam Deck? All the questions and answers we have

Don't expect Valve's Steam Deck to be released before the holidays. Although the upcoming portable PC gaming device was set to ship in December, it has since been delayed two months due to global supply chain issues and material shortages. The Steam Deck is now expected to release in February 2022.
Beta News

Valve Steam Deck delay ruins Christmas for countless Linux gaming nerds

Do you hear that horrible sound? That's the combined screams and howls of countless Linux gaming nerds learning the devastating news -- the release of the Steam Deck video game console has been pushed to next year. In other words, anyone hoping to get the console under the Christmas tree this year will be left disappointed.
dexerto.com

Valve explains sudden Steam Deck delay

Months after preorders for the Steam Deck went live, Valve has announced that they are delaying the device’s release until February 2022 due to “supply chain issues.”. In July 2021, Valve announced the Steam Deck, a handheld PC that was instantly considered direct competition to the Nintendo Switch, thanks to its similar form factor and controller setup.
wccftech.com

Steam Deck Shipping Delayed Until February 2022

The launch of the Steam Deck will have to wait a couple more months. According to Valve, the Steam Deck will not be able to meet its December 2021 shipping date, and instead, every order will begin to be fulfilled from February 2022 onward... Add that to the pile of games and hardware that is going to be released that month.
twistedvoxel.com

Steam Deck Launch Pushed Back To 2022

Valve has delayed the launch of Steam Deck and pushed it back 2 months into 2022. They have cited supply chain issues for this delay. Steam Deck has been incredibly popular since it was made available to pre-order and it was back-ordered for months due to the high demand. The system was expected to arrive this December, but now the launch has been delayed to February 2022.
Neowin

Steam will not be Deck-ing the halls this holiday season

With global supply chain issues affecting markets and companies worldwide, Valve has announced a delay on its handheld gaming system. The launch of the Steam Deck will unfortunately be delayed by two months due to material shortages and components being unable to reach manufacturing facilities in a timely fashion. The...
TechSpot

Valve delays Steam Deck launch by two months

Why it matters: Valve cut right to the chase in its latest message regarding the Steam Deck – the handheld PC gaming system has been delayed by two months. While unfortunate, it’s not entirely surprising given the current climate we're in with the chip shortage and supply chain issues. Valve...
inputmag.com

Can Android handhelds survive the Steam Deck?

There’s been an absolute explosion in demand for emulation handhelds ever since the Nintendo Switch came out. Just last year, I bought an emulation handheld for less than $100. It’s almost like there’s a new one announced every week. The GPD XP is one of the latest handhelds powered by...
News Ledge

Steam Deck Release Date Slips To February Says Valve

Initially set for a December release, Valve’s Steam Deck will now begin shipping to folks in February 2022. Why the delay? Valve cites ongoing global supply chain issues that have been a headache for months across many industries. From Valve’s statement:. “We’re sorry about this—we did our best to work...
phoronix.com

Valve Shares New Steam Deck Details, Proton Update Available For Testing

Valve today hosted the much anticipated Steam Deck Development Livestream where they and their partners at AMD talked more about the forthcoming Steam Deck's hardware and software. The recording from the livestream is embedded below for those interested, but some of the key takeaways from today's developer-focused Steam Deck event...
ZDNet

Supply chain shortages push Steam Deck out to February 2022

Valve has said in a blog post that the first shipments of Steam Deck are now set to begin in February next year. "The launch of Steam Deck will be delayed by two months. We're sorry about this -- we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren't reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates," the company said.
goombastomp.com

Steam Deck Delay Signals Rough Waters Ahead

Earlier this year Valve shocked the world with the reveal of the Steam Deck, a beefy handheld PC that Valve claimed would be able to play almost any game in your Steam library. Despite the absurd size of the “handheld”, Valve’s lofty promises of the marriage of capability and openness rightfully turned some heads. But with an original launch window set for late 2021, the new hardware seemed just a bit too good to be true; and as it turns out, it was at least partially that. Valve made the announcement yesterday that their mighty but not so little handheld gaming PC would be delayed two months into early 2022. Considering the state of the world’s supply chain after more than a year of having been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, delays have become an expected part of the release cycle. But this delay could be a result of an even larger obstacle the Steam Deck will have to overcome.
