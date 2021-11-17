ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

Speedway in North Wilkesboro could get help from state budget bill

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackers of North Wilkesboro's Save the Speedway campaign shifted gears Tuesday from holding their breath to crossing their fingers. Eighteen million in public funding is now only three legislative votes and a governor’s signature away from reality. The final Republican Senate state budget bill contains that amount of money...

journalnow.com

The following is a statement from Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith on funding for North Wilkesboro Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway being included in North Carolina’s 2022 budget as part of the American Rescue Plan:. Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO:. “I’d like to thank Gov. Roy Cooper,...
RALEIGH, N.C. — The proposed $25.9 billion state budget is one vote away from passing the General Assembly, following votes in both the Senate and the House on Wednesday. Editor's Note: The attached video aired at an earlier date. The Senate voted 41-7 to give final approval to the plan,...
(The Center Square) – North Carolina's new state budget proposal includes additional money for education and billions of dollars for capital projects and tax cuts, but it also would reduce the governor and the attorney general's authority. Republican legislative leaders released details Monday of the more than $50 billion spending...
The state budget has arrived. Republican budget writers dropped the proposed spending plan and accompanying "money report" on Monday. North Carolina is the last state in the country to pass a budget, and there's no certainty this one will cross the finish line. 7:24 a.m. | Nov. 16, 2021. The...
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced he will sign the proposed state budget put forth by lawmakers. It will be the first working budget for North Carolina in almost three years. “I will sign this budget because on balance the good outweighs the bad,” Cooper said. The...
To paraphrase a great, you can’t always get what you want. But if you try, sometimes you can get some of what you need. It’s a relief that this year’s state budget negotiations are close to an end, and only four months late. The two-year budget has passed the House and Senate and Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll sign it when it reaches his desk. Given their different priorities, it could have dragged on even longer. There are some questions (for another day) about their process — conducted somewhat in secret so that they could have “good-faith negotiations,” according to reporting from The (Raleigh) News & Observer — but if the art of negotiation usually results in a little satisfaction mixed with disappointment, this budget is a comfortable norm — which, in this day and age, rational people must see as a victory.
On Friday, Speedway Motorsports president/CEO Marcus Smith issued a statement on North Carolina’s state budget, which includes funding for North Wilkesboro Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Rockingham Speedway as part of the American Rescue Plan. $40 million is allocated to the three race tracks in the budget, which was signed...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A stretch of U.S. highway 264 between Wilson and Greenville is officially becoming the area's first-ever interstate after years of upgrades. Reporter: Keenan Willard.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that he will sign the budget proposal presented to him by top Republican lawmakers after lengthy negotiations. "On balance, the good outweighs the bad," Cooper said. "It moves North Carolina forward in important ways, many that are critical to our state's progress as we move out of this pandemic."
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The proposed North Carolina budget, which was released today, exempts military pensions from the state's income tax. Lawmakers will vote on the budget this week. Sen. Jim Burgin (R-Harnett) said, "We want to make North Carolina the most military-friendly state in the country, and this tax exemption...
