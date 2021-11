Q. For a 60-year-old, I am happy to have mostly dark hair on top of my head, but less pleased with my beard. My temples are definitely very gray, but the rest is less than 10%. I believe that makes me look young, and dyeing it to make it dark would stand out and not be realistic. My question is about dyeing my beard. I tried to grow out my beard on a recent week off from work and it was 90% white; can I/should I dye just my beard and how do I do that as it grows?

HAIR CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO