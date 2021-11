The Boeing Co. could be about to breakthrough in a stronghold market for rival Airbus with an order that will mean added production work in Wichita. The company is closing in on an order for up to 80 737 MAX aircraft from India-based carrier Akasa in a deal that could be announced as early as this weekend at the Dubai Air Show, according to a report from Bloomberg.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO