Idaho State

AMBER Alert Canceled: Idaho girl found in Elko County

By Jeff Tavss
 4 days ago
UPDATE NOV. 17: An AMBER Alert issued Thursday has been canceled overnight after authorities say an Idaho girl previously believed to be in imminent danger was found in Elko County and is now in the custody of law enforcement.

An arrest warrant has been served on the person believed to have kidnapped her.

No other details were immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY
BURLEY, Idaho (KSTU) — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing Idaho girl who is believed to be in imminent danger.

Four-year-old Alaina Duey was last seen in Burley in the 1500 block of Malta Avenue.

Duey is thought to have been abducted by Elizabeth Rose Crofts, 41, and the two are thought to be in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix 4D traveling towards Boise or Arizona.

Duey is 3'8" with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a rainbow shirt and gray boots.

Crofts is 5'3" and weighs 185 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duey or Crofts is asked to contact the Cassia County Sheriff's Office at 208-878-2251.

