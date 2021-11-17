ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSG Nearing Purchase of New Sports Team

By epicskyline
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to sources include the Liverpool Echo, Fenway Sports Group are on the verge of buying a majority stake in another sports team. The Pittsburgh Penguins are an ice hockey team that plays in the NHL, and it appears that...

Report: RSL nearing purchase by group that includes sports executive David Blitzer

It appears the sale of Real Salt Lake is imminent. David Blitzer, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, is part of a group that is nearing a deal to buy Real Salt Lake, per a report in Sportico. Blitzer in recent years also has invested in several European soccer clubs, including Crystal Palace from the English Premier League.
Fenway Sports Group nearing deal to purchase NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Fenway Sports Group, the holding company that owns MLB's Boston Red Sox, is nearing a deal to purchase a controlling stake in the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. Sources told ESPN, Sportico and the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group is in advanced discussions to buy the hockey team and a deal could be finalized later this week. According to the outlets, the FSG board will vote to approve the agreement Thursday.
Penguins owners near deal to sell team

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly being sold to Fenway Sports Group, according to multiple reports, with the two sides reportedly close to completing the deal by the end of the week. The deal was first reported by Cara Lombardo and Laine Higgins of The Wall Street Journal Tuesday afternoon. Multiple outlets then confirmed the reports, though neither group […]
Reports: FSG closes in on Pittsburgh Penguins takeover

Fenway Sports Group also owns Boston Red Sox and Liverpool. Any potential deal would have to be approved by NHL. The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Pittsburgh Penguins are on the verge of a takeover deal with Fenway Sports Group (FSG), according to US media reports. Sportico reports that FSG –...
FSG and Penguins boards OK sale of team, moving deal closer to completion

A high-powered Boston sports conglomerate is a big step closer to taking center ice as owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, as the city’s top-elected official voiced enthusiasm for the proposed deal. The Fenway Sports Group board has unanimously approved the purchase of the franchise Friday. Sportico first reported the vote,...
Trent Alexander-Arnold: We Broke Them Down in the End

Trent Alexander-Arnold put in a Man of the Match performance against Arsenal, in Liverpool’s 4-0 victory yesterday. And it was a much needed confidence boost after the loss against West Ham. “We bounced back today in the best way we could”, he said. “A clean sheet, four goals – we...
Listen: Sports teams and cryptocurrency in new podcast

Bill Ulivieri joined us to discuss cryptocurrencies and how sports teams are getting in on the action. Bill also talked about crypto mining and if it is even financially feasible for the individual investor.
Jurgen Klopp Praises Arsenal’s ‘Young and Exciting Players’

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp commented on the renewed force that the opposition squad have displayed in their recent games. Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, he spoke about Mikel Arteta’s eight straight games without a loss, fitness updates on Harvey Elliott, and the congested festive season. On Arsenal’s...
Manchester City Star Tests Positive for Covid-19

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday’s home encounter with Everton. De Bruyne scored for Belgium in a midweek international draw with Wales and will need to isolate for ten days, ruling him out of the visit by the Toffees and Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Paris St-Germain.
November 19th-21st Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
