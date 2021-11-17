High school student suspended for saying there are 'only two genders' is suing school

EASTON (CBS) – The varsity football program at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School is being suspended for poor sportsmanship. The superintendent of the school in Easton said there were problems at last Friday night’s game against Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School. Southeastern students are accused of taunting the opponents and using obscenities against them. “The lack of discipline and respect for an opponent shown on Friday night is not characteristic of Southeastern’s athletic program, and we extend our sincere apologies to the members and coaching staff of the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School football team and those in attendance,” Superintendent Luis Lopes said. The team’s next game against Shawsheen Valley Tech will be forfeited. The school will be “closely monitoring the behavior” of players over the next two weeks to determine if they will be allowed to play in the Thanksgiving Day game against West Bridgewater. “We will be thoroughly reviewing the events that transpired on Friday night,” Lopes said “We will ensure that such unacceptable behavior is not repeated in the future.”

EASTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO