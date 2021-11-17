ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school student suspended for saying there are 'only two genders' is suing school

By ANN DAILEY MORENO
krcrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) -- A New Hampshire high school student-athlete is suing his school after being suspended from a football game for expressing his Catholic views that there are "only two genders," according to a lawsuit filed by the Christian organization Cornerstone Action on Nov. 4. As presented in the...

krcrtv.com

NBC New York

NJ High School Suspends Football Coaches Amid Alleged Hazing Investigation

Fallout continues to grow at a New Jersey high school that has been rocked by disturbing hazing allegations surrounding the varsity football team. Three coaches for the Wall High School football team have been suspended, sources told NBC New York, including head coach and business teacher Tony Grandinetti. He and two others were placed on administrative leave, source said, while an investigation is underway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whitestationscroll.net

A publication by the students, about the students, and for the students of White Station High School

Elias Clements is a junior at White Station High School starting his first year in journalism. He developed an interest in writing and psychology after trying to type out and analyze his dreams. He is a member of the Robotics Team 5054. Elias is very open to new perspectives and expanding his music, movie, and art taste. He is a passionate and experimental artist as he is trying tattooing and 3D design along with a wide array of art opportunities in school. You will find Elias playing bass, skateboarding with some friends, and always looking for new experiences.
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi High School student arrested after an unloaded gun is found, school district says

A Biloxi High School student was arrested Tuesday for bringing an unloaded gun to campus, the school district reported. In a letter sent to Biloxi High School and Biloxi Junior High School parents, Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux the high school’s administrators received a tip, located the student and found an unloaded gun without any ammunition.
BILOXI, MS
#Genders#Gender Pronouns#School Principal#Football#Catholic#Spanish#Rockingham Superior Court#Cornerstone#Exeter High School
CBS Boston

Football Program Suspended At Southeastern Regional High School

EASTON (CBS) – The varsity football program at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School is being suspended for poor sportsmanship. The superintendent of the school in Easton said there were problems at last Friday night’s game against Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School. Southeastern students are accused of taunting the opponents and using obscenities against them. “The lack of discipline and respect for an opponent shown on Friday night is not characteristic of Southeastern’s athletic program, and we extend our sincere apologies to the members and coaching staff of the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School football team and those in attendance,” Superintendent Luis Lopes said. The team’s next game against Shawsheen Valley Tech will be forfeited. The school will be “closely monitoring the behavior” of players over the next two weeks to determine if they will be allowed to play in the Thanksgiving Day game against West Bridgewater. “We will be thoroughly reviewing the events that transpired on Friday night,” Lopes said “We will ensure that such unacceptable behavior is not repeated in the future.”
EASTON, MA
bethesdamagazine.com

Two students taken to hospital after ‘medical distress’ at Watkins Mill High School

Three students required emergency medical attention on Tuesday at Watkins Mill High School, according to district officials. Two of the students were taken to a local hospital, while the third was taken home by their parents, school district spokesman Chris Cram wrote in a text message to Bethesda Beat. Cram...
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS showcases choices for middle and high school students

NORWALK, Conn. – Cayden Benitez walked into the first Norwalk Public Schools Choice Fair thinking he’d like to enroll in ROTC when he gets to high school. The eighth grader walked out thinking maybe he’d prefer marine sciences. The free School Choice Fair provided middle and high school families an...
NORWALK, CT
Renna Media

Westfield High School Student Musicians Receive Honors

The Westfield High School Marching Band participated in the Bands of America Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship at the University of Maryland on Oct. 9, advancing to the finals for a 3rd consecutive year and placing 10th alongside bands from Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. WHS Band Director...
WESTFIELD, NJ
CBS Boston

Shrewsbury High School Students Involved In Two Recent Incidents Of Hate Speech

SHREWSBURY (CBS) — Students at Shrewsbury High School were involved in two recent incidents of hate speech. The school’s principal Todd Bazydlo detailed the incidents in a letter to families on Friday. In one instance, Bazydlo said there was graffiti found in the stalls of two girls’ bathrooms that had the “N” word written out. There was also graffiti that was “sexist” and that “promoted drug use,” according to Bazydlo. The graffiti was removed by custodians after photos were taken to document it. School administrators have identified one of the students responsible, and they are still figuring out who else may have...
SHREWSBURY, MA
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho High School Student Says Boise School of Directors is ‘Out of Touch’ and Applies to Join

The last couple of years has been rough on everyone. The medical field has been rocked to it's core more than anything. Education has also had to adjust over and over again, often with many disagreements, upset parents, students. Educational, staff, leaders and decision makers have faced various harassments while trying to establish what they feel is the best for students. Many students and parents around the country and certainly here in the gem state have voiced concerns and disagreements especially this year. Now one High School Senior from Boise is stepping up and speaking out in a bigger way.
BOISE, ID
Turnto10.com

Student responsible for Coventry High School lockdown arrested, police say

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Coventry police said the student responsible for Monday's lockdown at the high school has been arrested. School officials said Monday that officers were in the building investigating a comment reportedly overheard by a teacher and students while changing classes. Lt. Ryan DeSisto said Tuesday the student...
COVENTRY, RI

