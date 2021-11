When my children were born, I gave each of them a year of my life. By now, I’ve given them much more than that, but what I mean is that I quit working and was just their mother (and a farm wife) for their first year. I have always been glad I did that, but when they were all three in school (finally) I went back to working full time. I loved being a mother, but I also loved working and feeling…

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO