The Well-Armed Woman

Becca Piastrelli is a writer, facilitator of women’s gatherings, and the host of the Belonging podcast. She teaches virtually, speaks on the nature of belonging, and runs retreats to help women reconnect with their rooted sense of self. Becca guides us to understanding true belonging—to each other, to the earth, to our lineage, and to ourselves. As the author of Root & Ritual: Timeless Ways to Connect with Land, Lineage, Community, and the Earth and through the Belonging podcast, Becca supports us through the isolating effects of the modern world. She prefers she/her pronouns and lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her partner, child, two cats, and five chickens, where she gardens, cooks, mothers, and gathers with the ebb and flow of the seasons.

