Religion

Comfort for God's People

By Forrest Hershberger
Sidney Sun Telegraph
 4 days ago

Isaiah 40:1-10 40:1 Comfort, comfort my people, says your God. 2 Speak tenderly to Jerusalem, and proclaim to her that her hard service has been completed,. that her sin has been paid for, that she has received from the Lord’s hand double for all her sins. 3 A voice...

www.suntelegraph.com

timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
Point Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: His day is coming

Everyone has and uses calendars all the time, so we know the month and date. I bet you even have some special dates marked on your family’s calendar, as well. Is your birthday circled and other’s family members’ birthdays circled? How about special holidays like Easter and Christmas? We mark those dates, so we won’t forget them and can get ready ahead of time.
RELIGION
Daily American Online

Inspirational Insights: God’s created perfection

Psalm 104:19, “He made the moon to mark the seasons; the sun knows its time for setting”. (The next couple weeks are going to be very busy for me. I hope you don’t mind me using an old article from 2016.) You can definitely tell its fall with its color...
RELIGION
Mitchellrepublic.com

Sermonette: Give thanks and seek God's guidance

The Psalmist in 136:1 says, “O give thanks for the LORD, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever.”. Paul in his first letter to the Thessalonians (5:18) says, “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God
guideposts.org

God’s Perfect Love

Jesus replied: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.”—Matthew 22:37 (NIV) Loving God is a process that begins by consistently spending time with Him. As you grow your relationship with Him, you become open to His ways and your priorities fall into place. Most importantly, you show your love for Him by sharing His love with others.
RELIGION
mcheraldonline.com

God's Creatures Great and Small

Ah, there’s nothing like a relaxing morning with a cup of coffee and a nice warm cat on my lap. My cat, Gladys has been spending mornings with me for years. She’s a creature of routine. So am I. My Bibles, devotional books, and laptop have enough Gladys hairs stuck in them to build a new cat. She’s my friend. She’s also on my lap right now, draped across my arms, making typing slightly more difficult, but I don’t mind. Just yesterday a memory popped up on my Facebook timeline. A few years ago, my dear friend Gladys came down with a bad case of fleas. She’s an indoor cat. She never goes outdoors. We have no other indoor pets. Where and how she got such a terrible infestation, we’ll never know.
ANIMALS
Desiring God

Is Violent Crime Under God’s Providence?

We end the week talking providence. We started the week talking providence, in explaining the pains of life to children. Today, a question comes from a grieving young woman, a new believer, and a listener to the podcast who is now struggling to process a very deep trial. We don’t have her name, but here’s her email: “Hello, Pastor John, and thank you for APJ! I write because last year someone very close to me was assaulted and murdered. At the time of the tragedy, I had not devoted my life to Christ. The pastor at the funeral service said, ‘I don’t think it was God’s plan for this to happen.’ I remember feeling so lost and angry. I gave my life to Christ a few months later. But I still don’t understand why my loved one would be murdered if God is omnipotent. Does God allow sin to roam unchecked? Does the Bible say anything about God allowing such awful sin to happen, and why? I am a new Christian with a lot to learn.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Picayune Item

A reminder to live a life in God’s image

I’ve said it many times before, and I haven’t changed by mind – I make major decisions in the cemetery. Nowhere else are the priorities of life as clear to me. A visit to the cemetery is the quickest way I know to shift my perspective from ‘here and now’ to ‘there and forever.’
RELIGION
KEYT

In birdwatching, Christian ‘ornitheoligists’ see God’s hand

For many Christians, the relationship between birds and faith does not stray farther than seeing a dove carrying an olive branch on a banner at church. However, for Christian birdwatchers — or to use a phrase coined by theologian John Stott, “ornitheologists” — birding is a kind of worship. When they hear a songbird, it reminds them of singing during church service, and watching chickadees splash around in a birdbath is its own kind of prayer. “There’s so much illustrative material in the bird world that teaches us about worship, creativity, development and care,” said pastor and birder Kevin Burrell.
ANIMALS
Havre Daily News

Hello, God. It's me, Mara.

You know, Lord, sometimes we need a bit of help to understand all about God's creation and His gift of wisdom for us. Several of us stood on the side-line, observing some incidences, as JoeJoe zoomed by on his "wheely" while his buddy warned him to drive more carefully, do not run over Grandma, he loudly called. JoeJoe just laughed and said that Grandma had the wall to hang onto, and her grandson on the other side of her - so Grandma was OK.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Following God’s Heart for the Community

How Churches Can Recapture the Town Square in a Post-COVID-19 World. The holy ground beneath our feet is shifting. Post-COVID-19 America looks vastly different than before, with the pandemic serving as a jarring wake-up call for organizations, families and individuals alike. Churches weathering the pandemic began to look at their familiar and suddenly inoperable suburban campuses, surrounded by oceans of empty parking lots, and started to question the stewardship of their property and facilities.
RELIGION
Watertown Daily Times

Time is God's gift; are you using it wisely?

Make a list and thank God for each one on the list. God’s people give thanks for our gracious Lord and Savior through whom we have forgiveness and eternal life. We give thanks for the Gospel or good news in God’s word and the faith to believe it. We give thanks for the peace we have with God through Christ. We give thanks for our church and school where God’s Word is supreme. We give thanks for worship and the building we have at which we worship. We give thanks for our family and friends. We give thanks for food, clothing and shelter. Our gracious Lord is incredibly generous.
RELIGION
News-Herald.net

God's Child collections underway

Visitors to the offices of Loudon County Baptist Association will find tags with the names of children needing help for the holidays. The tags are part of the God’s Child program, which for four years has been an effort to provide children with an outfit, new pair of shoes and at least one toy from a wish list.
LOUDON, TN
coolsandiegosights.com

Mosaic at God’s Extended Hand building.

There’s an elaborate, quite beautiful tile mosaic mural outside the old God’s Extended Hand building in San Diego’s East Village. You can see it at the corner of 16th Street and Island Avenue. The colorful mural is overflowing with compassionate messages and religious imagery, including Christ as a shepherd carrying...
SAN DIEGO, CA
nsjonline.com

THE WORD: Answering God’s Call

One of the most secularized stories of the Bible is the story of David and Goliath. The ancient battle is referenced in sporting events, politics, and business strategy. The triumph of the future king of Israel over a terrifying foe has been reduced to an underdog story. The real story...
RELIGION
Marietta Daily Journal

KEVIN FOLEY: ‘Doing God’s work for real’

Disgraced former national security advisor Michael Flynn said the quiet part out loud last week. Speaking before a Christian nationalist outfit called ReAwaken America in San Antonio Saturday, the convicted liar declared, “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.”
RELIGION
The Shawnee News-Star

Minister's Corner: A call to love God and neighbor

This past week, I read a story about a 10-year-old Mikayla Jaissle making an impact on students in Zimbabwe, Africa. The article began like this: “Seeing a 10-year-old American girl giving an orphaned toddler a piggyback ride at the United Methodist Fairfield Children’s Home moved many to tears.”. Fairfield Children’s...
SHAWNEE, OK

