ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Grandfamilies, donation highlight Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education meeting: intervention tutoring covered in special session

By Josiah Cork STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met for two consecutive meetings on Tuesday. During the board’s regular meeting, grandfamilies received some much-deserved appreciation and support through donations and recognition from Pam Hotsinpiller, parent coordinator for Harrison County Schools, and other officials. Grandfamilies are families...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilized dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as “a form of betrayal.”
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
Harrison County, WV
Society
Harrison County, WV
Education
Clarksburg, WV
Society
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Education
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondary Education#Special Session#Tutoring#Wv News#Harrison County Schools#The Thrasher Group#The Junior Women S Club#Books A Million
The Hill

Ukrainian defense minister says he's asked Pentagon for military assistance

Ukraine's defense minister says he has asked the Pentagon for assistance to help defend Ukraine as it deals with increasing tensions over Russia’s military buildup near its borders. Speaking to reporters at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington on Friday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine needs to “cover our...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy