Ivy League favorite Yale prevails over Saints
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Ivy League favorite Yale defeated Siena Basketball 82-54 Tuesday night at the Times Union Center. Jackson Stormo recorded his first collegiate double-double, posting career-highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds on his 22 nd birthday for the Saints.
Azarr Swain scored 17 of his game-high 23 points – including his 1,000 th career point – in the second half for Yale (3-1) which has won by 20 or more points in all three of their victories. Jalen Gabbidon added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs who were +12 on the glass (46-34) and shot 10-22 from three.
Colby Rogers tallied 18 points for Siena (0-3) which dropped its third straight against a conference preseason favorite to open the season. Stormo and Rogers combined for 37 points, while the rest of the Saints collectively scored just 17 points on only 6-33 (18%) shooting.
Yale led throughout and by as many as the final margin. Siena kept it close early, trailing by just four at 18-14 at the 8:31 mark. The Bulldogs extended their lead to 33-22 at the break.
The Saints scored on their first possession of the second half to get back within single digits, but Yale responded with the next 12 points to pull away.
Siena faces another tall test Friday when they travel to Georgetown to take on the defending BIG EAST Champions at 6:30 p.m.
