ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man slashed by sword-wielding suspect outside northwest Fresno business, police say

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dk1c7_0cyzYzNv00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was slashed by a man with a sword outside of a business on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Marks and Herndon avenues after it was reported that two men, one armed with a sword, were involved in a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man outside of a Starbucks, suffering from a slash on his right arm. An officer applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm before he was rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently in surgery. Authorities say the application of the tourniquet most likely saved the victim’s life.

Officers also reportedly found the suspect, identified as a 38-year-old man, sitting in a truck in the parking lot of the business.

While investigating, officers say they learned the victim had been involved in an argument with the suspect at the business before the assault.

At some point during the fight, police say the suspect went to his truck and grabbed the sword and slashed the victim with it.

Detectives are interviewing the suspect to try and get more information about what happened leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Visalia detectives searching for missing 77-year-old man

UPDATE 11/21: The Visalia Police Department says Ramirez has been located and is being reunited with family. Original Story: VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking the community for help finding a 77-year-old man who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Deadly shooting victim and suspect in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hanford police officers have identified the victim and suspect of a deadly shooting in Hanford Thursday afternoon. Police said around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Cameron Apartments on a report of a man who has shot.  The victim was identified by police as Fabian Searcy, 29, who died at […]
HANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Five arrested after stealing over $2,000 in perfume from Ulta Beauty

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested four men and one juvenile after stealing over $2,000 in perfume at Ulta Beauty near Riverpark Shopping Center, Fresno police officials say. Around 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Ulta Beauty on North Blackstone regarding three male juveniles stealing over $1,000 in fragrances. Officers say while investigating […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sword#Ksee Kpge#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
YourCentralValley.com

Brothers arrested in connection with Union Avenue multi-vehicle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department have arrested two brothers from Madera in connection with the crash on Union Avenue Tuesday evening, leaving one woman with major injuries. Jose Catarino-Reyes, 19, and Antonio Catarino-Reyes, 25, of Madera, were arrested in connection with the crash involving 10 vehicles. The two were arrested in Madera […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy