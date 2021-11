This drama is vibing so much like a more lighthearted version of Someday or One Day, or maybe it’s the high school uniforms that project the same mood. The first poster and teaser is out for SBS Mon-Tues drama Our Beloved Summer, which is taking over the time slot of Lovers of the Red Sky but SBS took a month hiatus so Summer won’t premiere until December 6th. Starring Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi, consider me a late convert to him as a male lead due to his not the usual male lead physique and visuals but his turn as a Chungmuro actor really shows that acting charisma and ability can make up much more onscreen. She’s always seemed like the next Park So Dam, who does better in movies than dramas and I hope Kim Da Mi doesn’t fall into the same trap. The first teaser for Summer looks fantastic, great energy and chemistry between the leads and both convincingly still can pass as high schoolers so at least that time period won’t look awkward onscreen until they reunite ten years later as adults.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO