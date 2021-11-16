UFC looking to book Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos for March headliner

As Magomed Ankalaev continues to rise the UFC’s light heavyweight rankings, it looks like Thiago Santos will be his next opponent. Ankalaev (16-1) has won seven straight fights, after he was submitted by Paul Craig in his UFC debut, back in 2018. Most recently, the Russian fighter recorded a decision win over fellow contender, Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 267 last month.
It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
A nearly 30-year age gap will not be enough for Logan Paul to hang with “Iron” Mike Tyson in the boxing ring, according to former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping. A boxing match pitting Tyson vs. Paul is reportedly in the works for Feb. 2022. It is...
Dana White insists Conor McGregor will return as a “headliner” and remains “one of the top 10 guys in the world”. The Notorious is recovering after a fractured tibia suffered in defeat in his third bout against Dustin Poirier in July.McGregor has headlined for 10 successive fights, with his fight non-headliner fight coming back in 2014 against Poirier.But despite successive defeats and four losses in his last seven fights, the UFC president maintains McGregor is still inside the top 10 fighters in the world and will top the bill on his return."He's still one of the top 10 guys in...
Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
Miesha Tate’s return stunned Dana White. With a lot of people assuming that the only reason Miesha Tate was returning to MMA was for money, she told ESPN MMA that this wasn’t the case and that the first person she had to prove that to was Dana White. “The first...
The UFC returns once again to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada with UFC Vegas 43, on Saturday, November 20. In the night’s main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will meet rising star, Ketlen Vieira at 135-pounds. All fighters made weight yesterday in anticipation of tomorrow’s fight...
Junior dos Santos once had the opportunity to make $100,000 at UFC 160 in his fight against Mark Hunt. That is until Mike Tyson stepped in and had $50,000 taken from him. Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos scored a very impressive spinning hook kick KO over Mark Hunt. Hunt is known for his legendary chin and heavyweights are not known for their flexibility in pulling off such moves.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Las Vegas, Nevada, once again tonight, November 13, 2021, for UFC Fight Night 197, also known as UFC Vegas 42. Headlining the event is featherweight match up between top contenders Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. Headlining the preliminary card was a bout contested in...
Saturday’s UFC 268 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in New York City, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Madison Square Garden. 1 – Kamaru Usman. It was fitting that Kamaru Usman fought five hard...
UFC Vegas 42: Joel Alvarez defeated Thiago Moises. Joel Alvarez defeated Thiago Moises via TKO (strikes and elbows), Round 1 – 3:01 at UFC Vegas 42 on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. “I always said I’m a striker. I’m here to do that....
The UFC returns to pay-per-view on December 11th with two title fights on top. UFC 269 will go down in the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, with Charles Oliveira defending his lightweight title for the first time against former interim champ Dustin Poirier in the headliner. The co-main will see the return of dual champ Amanda Nunes, who will put up her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.
Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey are seemingly always going to be linked together. The two fought for the Strikeforce title and UFC title. Their rivalry has always been a bitter one that has seen Ronda Rousey come on top with the armbar wins. Now Miesha Tate is back in the UFC and hoping they can run it back at some point.
Joel Alvarez may have punched his ticket to the lightweight top 15 earlier today (Sat., Nov. 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “El Fenomeno” finished contender Thiago Moises via first-round TKO (elbows and punches). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas...
UFC lightweight contender Joel Alvarez issued a statement following his career-best KO win over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 42. Alvarez knocked out Moises in the first round with elbows from the clinch for the biggest win of his career to date. The 28-year-old Spaniard improved to 19-2 overall in his MMA career, including a 4-1 record in the UFC with all four of his wins coming by stoppage. Unfortunately for Alvarez, he did miss weight for this fight, which left him ineligible to win a “Performance of the Night” award, which he surely would have otherwise. However, it was still a great win for Alvarez and he could take Moises’ spot at the bottom of the top-15.
Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
The next chapter in Renan Barao's MMA career is set to begin. Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Renan Barao is set for his first bout since his release from the UFC in 2019. The 34-year old will face Tyson Duckworth in the co-main event of Premier FC 32 on Friday, November 19 in Springfield, MA.
