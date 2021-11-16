ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC looking to book Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos for March headliner

Cover picture for the articleMagomed Ankalaev has made quite an impact in the Octagon over the past few years, and he is being rewarded for...

As Magomed Ankalaev continues to rise the UFC’s light heavyweight rankings, it looks like Thiago Santos will be his next opponent. Ankalaev (16-1) has won seven straight fights, after he was submitted by Paul Craig in his UFC debut, back in 2018. Most recently, the Russian fighter recorded a decision win over fellow contender, Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 267 last month.
