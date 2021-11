It was wonderful seeing all the people out celebrating for our festivities for the Hogeye festival. The streets of downtown were filled for the Pearls Before Swine Art Show on Thursday, the street dance on Friday was a huge success and Saturday looked to be one of the best Hogeyes ever. Our downtown was bustling with people excited to be out. The celebration for Dia De Los Muertos again brought people out and our downtown shops were busy and people were excited to be out and have something to do with their friends and family. Elgin is stepping up and offering activities for us ...

ELGIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO