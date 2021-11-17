By The Numbers: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
A nearly 30-year age gap will not be enough for Logan Paul to hang with “Iron” Mike Tyson in the boxing ring, according to former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping. A boxing match pitting Tyson vs. Paul is reportedly in the works for Feb. 2022. It is...
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
Jose Benavidez Jr. understood that his right leg would eventually become a hindrance when he accepted his shot at Terence Crawford’s WBO welterweight title. Benavidez ultimately determined that turning down the fight he wanted most would’ve been a bad business decision, so he challenged Crawford anyway in October 2018. Later in their fight, Benavidez noticeably favored a right leg that was badly damaged during a career-threatening, unsolved shooting in August 2016.
Junior dos Santos once had the opportunity to make $100,000 at UFC 160 in his fight against Mark Hunt. That is until Mike Tyson stepped in and had $50,000 taken from him. Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos scored a very impressive spinning hook kick KO over Mark Hunt. Hunt is known for his legendary chin and heavyweights are not known for their flexibility in pulling off such moves.
Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey are seemingly always going to be linked together. The two fought for the Strikeforce title and UFC title. Their rivalry has always been a bitter one that has seen Ronda Rousey come on top with the armbar wins. Now Miesha Tate is back in the UFC and hoping they can run it back at some point.
Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.
Ketlen Vieira picked up a huge win over a former champion on Saturday. The 30-year-old bantamweight contender turned away Miesha Tate after a hard-fought five rounds. Vieira (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) was quick to the punch and largely kept the fight on her terms, creating problems for Tate (19-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC) en route to a unanimous decision victory, with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46.
Terence Crawford's defense of his WBO welterweight championship against Shawn Porter on Saturday was slated as his biggest challenge to date. Crawford, ESPN's No. 2 pound-for-pound boxer, entered the bout in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a perfect 37-0 record, including 28 knockouts, under his belt. He once again left no...
Cody Durden’s first UFC win will be remembered, but likely for all the wrong reasons. The 30-year-old Georgia native defeated Qileng Aori on Saturday, winning a hard-fought unanimous decision on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 43. It was Durden’s first octagon victory in three appearances, however much of the reaction to the fight online stemmed not from Durden’s performance, but from what the American said in his post-fight interview.
Earlier this year, Miesha Tate ended a five-year retirement from the sport, returning to competition with a third-round stoppage victory over Marion Reneau. One of the biggest stars in the sport and a former bantamweight champion, many expected that upon her return, Tate would be immediately thrust into title contention. Instead though, Tate is having to earn her way back to the top and this weekend she takes on MMA Fighting Global Rankings’ eighth-ranked bantamweight, Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 43. It’s a calculated decision from Tate who that she wants to be fully prepared to upset Amanda Nunes when she does get her shot.
What mattered most at UFC Fight Night 198 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas? Here are a few post-fight musings …. We don’t want to start the day by ragging on Ketlen Vieira. Brendan Fitzgerald and Daniel Cormier did enough of that on commentary during the broadcast of the main event.
Unbeknownst to the masses, women’s MMA pioneer Miesha Tate rose to become Strikeforce and UFC bantamweight champion under constant emotional distress. Five years later, Tate returned from retirement with a new lease on life, ready to exact her full potential. Witness her career journey and get an inside look at the comeback in “Miesha Tate 2.0,” coming November 19 to UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC has rolled right back into the action in 2021. After what can be called nothing short of a massive success in 2020 under incredibly difficult circumstances, UFC hasn't missed a beat in the time since the pandemic started with big fight after big fight throughout the year. The first six months of the new year have been no different.
Terence Crawford finally scored his signature welterweight victory Saturday night at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena. The one that had eluded him the past three years and would solidify his status as the world’s top 147-pounder. And with unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. ringside, Crawford danced with his mother...
Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Meisha Tate makes her return to the octagon for the second-time since her retirement where she'll stand across from top contender Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 43. Fightful has you covered on if the two women atop the marquee as well...
The UFC returns once again to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada with UFC Vegas 43, on Saturday, November 20. In the night’s main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will meet rising star, Ketlen Vieira at 135-pounds. All fighters made weight yesterday in anticipation of tomorrow’s fight...
“I know I’m back as a UFC fighter. It’s been a long journey, but I can definitely feel comfortable saying that I’m back.”. Miesha Tate’s declaration almost feels John Wick-esque, and when she engaged in her first fight since 2016 against Marion Reneau in July, she was quite the action hero as she became the first fighter to stop “The Belizean Bruiser,” picking up her first knockout victory since 2009 in the process.
