The Battle of I-75 has arrived, and this season’s edition could be the closest margin since 2016. Toledo and Bowling Green meet as programs going in opposite directions. The Rockets have floundered since winning the Mid-American Conference championship in 2017, posting a 14-13 conference record. Their win percentage is seventh-best in the MAC during that stretch and fourth in the MAC West.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO