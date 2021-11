Every other Sunday, my best friend and I take a stroll to the Upper West Side. We stop to pick up coffee and pastries on the way, which we eat when we reach the steps of the Museum of Natural History. Sometimes, she brings a produce bag and parses through the cilantro sold at the farmer’s market just behind the museum. Other times, we just sit, dog watch and catch each other up on our weeks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO