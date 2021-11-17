ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

37 tiny homes soon offered to homeless veterans in Oahu

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7wh8_0cyzWqE800

The state is addressing homelessness on Oahu with its first master-planned Kauhale Community in Kalaeloa. The community features 37 tiny homes that'll be leased to homeless veterans.

KHON2

KHON2

