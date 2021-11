A Florida high school has come under fire over a racist Snapchat video featuring white students. According to News4Jax, parents in Nassau County are slamming administrators for failing to handle the incident in a fair manner. The outlet reports the controversy began after two white students at Yulee High School were filmed laughing and using racial slurs while one of them was seen wearing a white hood. The video was reportedly sent to a number of Black students, who later confronted their classmates on campus. School officials say a “physical altercation” ensued, resulting in the suspension of the involved Black students as well as those who shared the clip. However, school district officials confirmed the white students seen in the video were not punished.

