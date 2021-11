SHREWSBURY (CBS) — Students at Shrewsbury High School were involved in two recent incidents of hate speech. The school’s principal Todd Bazydlo detailed the incidents in a letter to families on Friday. In one instance, Bazydlo said there was graffiti found in the stalls of two girls’ bathrooms that had the “N” word written out. There was also graffiti that was “sexist” and that “promoted drug use,” according to Bazydlo. The graffiti was removed by custodians after photos were taken to document it. School administrators have identified one of the students responsible, and they are still figuring out who else may have...

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO