ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steph Curry puts on a show in Brooklyn as Warriors drub Kevin Durant, Nets

By Associated Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — Stephen Curry exited the court to one last chorus of "MVP! MVP!" chants, a sound that even he thought was weird.

It is, after all, Kevin Durant's home arena.

It was Curry's night, though.

Curry had 37 points, easily winning a matchup of the NBA's top two scorers when Durant had his worst night of the season, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 on Tuesday.

A matchup with his former teammate had Curry revved up, as did the chance to bounce back from a loss in Charlotte on Sunday.

"So it’s not the playoffs, but there’s an intensity that you have to show up to beat a team like that," Curry said. "You thrive off that competitive atmosphere, knowing that there’s a lot of talent on the floor."

Durant came in leading the league with 29.6 points per game, but he managed only 19, the first time all season he didn't hit 20. He shot 0-for-8 in the decisive third quarter and finished 6-for-19 after sitting the fourth.

"They got long defenders, guys that can help, so seeing bodies all the time when I had the ball, that’s what great defenses do. And then some shots I wish I could’ve had back," Durant said. "I rushed a few once we got down 15, 20, I’m trying to get it back so fast, end up taking bad shots and rushed shots."

Curry almost caught his former teammate for the NBA scoring lead, making nine 3-pointers and raising his average to 28.7 per game. Durant dropped to 28.9.

Much of his struggles were due to the defense of Draymond Green, the former Defensive Player of the Year.

"I wanted that challenge," Green said, saying he was "pretty decent" with it.

He was way better than that.

"You can’t do a better job defensively than what Draymond did tonight," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6wIX_0cyzVtuW00
Steph Curry and the Warriors improved to an NBA-best 12-2. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

Curry was 12-for-19 overall, with fans loudly cheering his long shots and giving him "MVP! MVP!" chants while Durant and the home team misfired.

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points for the Warriors, who improved their NBA-best record to 12-2.

James Harden scored 24 points for the Nets, who came home from a 5-1 road trip and fell flat in the nationally televised matchup. Durant won both meetings last season against the Warriors, his first playing for Brooklyn after leaving Golden State.

But this is a much improved Warriors team this season and showed it off during a dominant third quarter when they outscored the Nets 35-18 after a close first half.

Wiggins had the first two baskets of the third and Curry the next two, pushing a five-point lead to 71-58. Both had to go to the bench during the period with their fourth fouls, but the Warriors did some of their best work without them.

Golden State had an 18-5 run and held Brooklyn to just one field goal in a span of more than six minutes. Andre Iguodala beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to end the quarter, making it 98-76.

Curry then made back-to-back shots from 30 feet early in the fourth to put it away.

Golden State shot 13-for-18 (72.2%) in the third, while the Nets were 5-for-22.

The game was played at a high level at the start in front of a decidedly split crowd that grew louder with each make as Curry hit his first four 3-pointers. The Nets made their first six shots of the game and led 34-31 after one, with both Durant and Curry having 12 points.

Wiggins made 3-pointers for the final two baskets of the half, one at the buzzer giving Golden State a 63-58 lead.

TIP-INS: Nets — Patty Mills made his first start of the season in place of Joe Harris, who has a sprained left ankle. Coach Steve Nash said Harris would probably miss a few games before his ankle was examined again. Brooklyn had used the same starting lineup in previous 11 games. ... Bruce Brown scored 14 points.

Warriors — Curry's first basket of the game was his 2,900th 3-pointer. He is approaching Ray Allen's NBA record of 2,973. ... Draymond Green had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

THOMPSON'S PROGRESS: Kerr said Klay Thompson played 5-on-5 back in San Francisco on Monday and was expected to do so again Wednesday. The star guard hasn't played since the 2019 NBA Finals because of a knee and then an Achilles tendon injury.

STILL THE SAME: Kerr was asked if Durant was a better player now than during his three seasons with the Warriors, when he was twice the NBA Finals MVP before rupturing his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the 2019 Finals.

"He was pretty damn good then, so he doesn’t look any different to me and that’s after an Achilles injury that kept him out for a year and a half," Kerr said. "So that’s saying something. But I don’t think you can tell he had an injury, given his ability, his speed, his explosion."

UP NEXT: The Nets host Cleveland on Wednesday. The Warriors visit Cleveland on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steph Curry puts on a show in Brooklyn as Warriors drub Kevin Durant, Nets

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
arcamax.com

Warriors' Steve Kerr responds to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: 'This is America'

Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr said what many were thinking after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday. “This is America,” Kerr said Friday before his team played the Pistons. “We’re treading down a dangerous path. “It wasn’t a shocking verdict, but one that poses great risk...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

LaVar Ball Blasts Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

LaVar Ball has been a vocal presence in the NBA world ever since it was time for his son, Lonzo Ball, to join the NBA ranks. Yet Lonzo is the eldest of three, meaning the family hype train continued on. The youngest, LaMelo Ball, was a top prospect in the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#Pts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

LaVar Ball On 1-On-1 vs. Michael Jordan: "There's No Way He Can Beat Me 1-On-1. I Don't Care If You're George Washington Or Jesus, You Can't Beat Me 1-On-1."

LaVar Ball is known as a very outspoken person, who generally is willing to express his opinions no matter how controversial. We've seen him talk up the basketball abilities of both his sons in Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball. His claims on a lot of subjects are generally viewed as outlandish by NBA fans.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Top 10 NBA Players With The Best Three-Point Percentage Of All Time: Steve Kerr Tops The List, Seth Curry Is 2nd, Stephen Curry Is 7th

We are currently in the three-point era of basketball, where teams and players want to hoist up as many good-quality threes as possible. The idea is simple: the three-point shot puts the most points on the board and more attempts mean more points. That is why sharpshooters are paid a massive premium in today’s game because spacing and relaxed defensive rules allow for better ball movement and quality looks from the perimeter. The presence of shooters also allows the paint to be more open, allowing for easy buckets at the rim.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

302K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy