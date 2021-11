A pair of Eastern Conference teams take the ice in the Big Apple looking to record a victory to maintain their early season push. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the New York Rangers Monday night. Florida comes in off a 5-2 home win over Carolina Saturday evening in their most recent contest. New York was blanked 6-0 on the road by Calgary Saturday night in their most recent contest, capping a road trip out west. The Rangers own a 5-2-3 mark in the last 10 meetings between the teams though the Panthers have claimed the last two contests.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO