LINCOLN — GOP Congressman Don Bacon has come out swinging against Republicans who labeled him a “traitor” for voting in favor of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. “The Republicans have always been the party of infrastructure,” he said Wednesday in a Facebook post. “Abraham Lincoln brought the transcontinental railroad and waterways ... Eisenhower put in the interstate system. Our district needed this bill and I did what was right for my constituents.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO