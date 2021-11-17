ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This North Texas singer, worship leader spent 21 days in the hospital due to COVID. She credits faith for fueling her recovery.

 4 days ago
MCKINNEY, Texas — Depends on the week, but she’s usually here every day. You could say she’s the voice of this church. We all have a routine. Crystal Yates is no different. She arrives to work and practice. She tends to inspire people. They probably wish they had what she has...

Jodi Stone
4d ago

God is great, He moves mountains and performs miracles every day. Praise God for this woman's healing, and God worked through the wonderful nurse, who is truly an angel on earth. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses, all hospital employees for being heros, our angels here on earth, helping us, encouraging us, taking care of us, working countless hours around the clock for us, risking your lives for us, God bless each and everyone of you 💜🙏

Guest
4d ago

It was the Nursing and the Doctors, I’m sick of this christen faith. You took up space that someone needed. The Hospital and medical saved you.

BadAss
4d ago

That faith didn’t help her from catching Covid-19 did it ?? She should have stayed home if she was only using faith to get well . What was she doing in the hospital? She had faith 👍

Houston Chronicle

River Oaks doctor resigns from Houston Methodist after suspension for spreading COVID misinformation

A River Oaks doctor on Monday resigned her privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital after the hospital temporarily suspended her for spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist in private practice, was granted provisional privileges at the Texas Medical Center hospital within the last year. She had never admitted a patient before Friday, when the hospital temporarily pulled those privileges for unprofessional behavior, including spreading “dangerous misinformation” about COVID-19 and using vulgar language on social media, the hospital said.
HOUSTON, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches woman working TDCJ ‘dream job’ dies after 2-month COVID hospitalization

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Monday they have lost an employee after she was hospitalized in September with COVID-19. According to a statement by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, 30-year-old Ty’Isha Harper, a trainee in the Parole Officer Training Academy, tested positive for COVID-19 on September 7. She was admitted to a Nacogdoches hospital on September 8, 2021, and was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) the next day where she remained until her passing.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KRGV

McAllen woman speaks out after losing husband, mother to COVID-19

A new state vaccine study shows that unvaccinated people are 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated. McAllen resident Sarah Garza lost her husband, Oswaldo Garza, to the virus last year, before the vaccine was available. "The holidays, the anniversaries, Christmas," Garza said. "He is...
MCALLEN, TX
AOL Corp

Texas doctor who promoted ivermectin as Covid treatment suspended by hospital

A Texas hospital suspended the privileges of a doctor who promoted ivermectin as a Covid-19 treatment and criticized vaccine mandates, saying she spread "dangerous misinformation" that is "not based in science." Dr. Mary Bowden, an ear, nose and throat doctor at the hospital, had her privileges suspended Friday, Houston Methodist...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Food Bank, Dallas-Area Churches Prepare to Feed Thousands

The North Texas Food Bank kicks off its Thanksgiving distribution events Friday, first with Dallas-area churches before a drive-thru event for the public on Saturday. About 100 Dallas-area churches will pick up boxes at the NTFB campus in Plano to distribute the food independently before the Thanksgiving holiday. Approximately 7,000 meals will be distributed in their communities.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas Food Bank Partnering For Thanksgiving Food Distribution At UNT Dallas

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — The North Texas Food Bank is giving away thousands of meals ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. This year the distributions will be split in two parts. On Friday morning, November 19, nearly 100 churches are distributing some 7,000 meals independently. Mitchell Ward, with the MWCares Foundation, is and working with The Big Good — a nonprofit focused on helping kids and families — to provide some of the food for distribution. Pastor Tommy Brown is with the Baptist Ministers Union and is helping to mobilize the faith community across the Metroplex to assist in distributing the food in North Texas. The public holiday food distribution event will take place on Nov. 20 at the University of North Texas (UNT) Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Boulevard, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. There will be enough food for 1500 families. Last year the Thanksgiving food distribution benefited more than 6000 families.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Plano 8th graders gift wrap a lesson in love

PLANO, Texas — Earlier this year, Saint Mark’s School in Plano was under attack by a dragon. Cameras were rolling as students carried the homemade dragon in a video shoot to bring Minecraft to life. The students have spent years raising money to grant a boy's Make-a-Wish for a computer,...
PLANO, TX
13abc.com

Chef spent 7 months in hospital battling COVID-19

How many zeroes do you think the hottest temperature possible has at the end of it? Dan Smith takes us all the way up the temperature scale in this week's Moment of Science!. From local history to clay tablets dating back thousands of years, there are all sorts of historical finds at the Main Library.
Recorder

Faith Matters: The practice of hospitality

I love the opening stanza of the poem, “Red Brocade,” by Naomi Shihab Nye:. The poem is a reminder of an ancient art with profound relevance for our contemporary lives. It is a reminder of fundamental instructions for practicing the art of hospitality. First, open the door. To be hospitable...
RELIGION
WFAA

Texas Adoption Center answers top adoption-related questions

WFAA has compiled a list of some of the most prevalent adoption-related questions found online and asked Texas Adoption Center to help us answer them. Here are excerpts from our Q&A. What is the difference between an open and closed adoption?. Open: This is the most common choice for expectant...
SOCIETY
KVIA

Alamogordo hospital among 6 in New Mexico with ICU shortage due to Covid

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico — Six hospitals across New Mexico are now facing "crisis standards of care," including Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo. Laura Parajon, the Deputy Secretary of Health in New Mexico, said this means people who need immediate Intensive Care Unit care may not get it. “You...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
