ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old man shot and killed a suspect who he said was trying to break into his home in the College Hill neighborhood Friday night. St. Louis police responded at 11 p.m. to a burglary call at a home on the 1500 block of E Grand Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s lying on the back porch with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO