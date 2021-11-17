ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Wants To Tell Oprah Her Conservatorship Story

By Alejandra Gularte
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday, Britney Spears was officially freed from her 13-year long conservatorship, and she hasn’t wasted any time sharing her true feelings online. Britney has just posted a video to Twitter to give fans a small taste of what’s to come when she hopefully sits down with Oprah to talk about...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Wants Sister Britney To 'Stop Spreading The Hate': 'She's Not Going To Just Sit Back & Take It,' Says Source

A Definitive Timeline Of The Events That Led To Britney Spears' Conservatorship. A Definitive Timeline Of The Events That Led To Britney Spears' Conservatorship. Jamie Lynn Spears has been ruffling her big sister Britney’s feathers for a while now, but the squabbling siblings have kicked it up a notch — and an insider predicts it’s going to get even uglier.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Britney Spears
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Britney Spears and Her Fiancé Pose in ‘Free Britney’ T-Shirts Before Critical Court Date

Britney Spears is facing one of her biggest court dates Friday, and the evening before she sent a clear message to fans who have supported the legal battle to end her conservatorship. Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari took to Instagram with a video of the couple in matching t-shirts reading “#FreeBritney: It’s a human rights movement,” dancing, laughing and pointing at the message, all to the soundtrack of her song “Work Bitch.” The t-shirt is a nod to the fan movement that she has thanked in the past for supporting her legal battles. The post came hours before a Nov. 12 court date...
MUSIC
Allure

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Adele ‘Didn’t Read the Room’ When Posting That Bantu Knot Photo

Adele reminded the world that the United Kingdom is an island last August when she posted a candid photo of herself wearing a full head of Bantu knots with a feather collar and Jamaican flag top. “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲,” she captioned the post, in honor of London’s annual carnival going virtual. Adele admits sharing a photo of herself in Bantu knots lacked “context.” For those outside of the wide-reaching African diaspora, Bantu knots are a traditional protective hairstyle that’s existed for over a century. Like locs, box braids, and cornrows, they hold significance in Black communities in spite of a fraught history of cultural appropriation. “There was so much going on in America at that point,” she told The Face magazine, referring to protests honoring George Floyd, who was killed by police violence last year. “I didn’t read the room and I fucking should have because I live in America. But my [Black] girlfriends here, they were like, ‘Are you all right? We’re not offended personally because we know you, but this is why [people are upset].’ My biggest question is why I felt the need to fucking post that when I’m so fucking private anyway. I was having such a lovely day with my friends in Jamaica, and that’s the vibe of Notting Hill Carnival for me, always has been. But I didn’t give that any context either.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

All the Best Advice From Adele’s

“Is this the divorce album?” Oprah asks Adele of 30, out today, during their therapy session Adele One Night Only. “I think I’m divorcing myself on it,” Adele replies. In the six years since the release of her Grammy-winning album 25, the singer has broken off from her old self. After experiencing postnatal depression (“There are definitely a few elements of myself that I don’t think I’ll ever get back,” she told The Face), Adele made changes to find happiness — but it has come at a cost. She divorced her husband and partner of eight years, Simon Konecki, and she’s still trying to help her young son, Angelo, understand their separation. The singer has done a lot of growing, and she’s laying it all out on the new album, which doubles as some good ol’ Adele soup for the 30-year-old soul. Find the most heart-wrenching and devastatingly relatable lyrics from 30 below.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vulture

Lizzo and BTS Become BFFs at Harry Styles Concert

Stars, they’re just like us. They go to concerts to see their favorite musicians and make friends at the show. But this time, it was Lizzo and BTS becoming best friends at the “Love on Tour” Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles. So, it’s pretty major. The new pals took cute pictures together at the show and shared videos dancing along to songs like “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Falling.” Lizzo also shared a pic of her tour outfit: a shirt that says, “these are my parents, no wonder why I’m so hot!” with a picture of Styles and Lizzo. During the song “Sunflower,” Styles threw a sunflower to the “Rumors” singer, and she caught it as the crowd cheered.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy