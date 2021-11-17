Multiple crews respond to two car accident in Girard Township
One person has been taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries following a two car accident in Girard Township.
Multiple crews responded to this accident that took place on Tuesday night.
Shortly after 7 p.m. crews from Lake City Fire Department, A.F. Dobler Hose, and West County Paramedics were dispatched to a reported two car motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment.
Upon arrival crews found two vehicles with moderate damage and one person entrapped. The person who was entrapped was freed quickly at the scene.
Pennsylvania Police also responded to the scene and are investigating this accident.
