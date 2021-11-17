ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiring Hoosiers: FedEx Ground is hiring more than 1,600 in Indianapolis as the holiday shipping season nears

By Mary Farucci
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Ground is hiring. As the holiday season approaches, and in response to continued demand for e-commerce services, and seven-day residential delivery, the company is looking to more than 1,600 team members in the Indianapolis area.

Open positions are available for a mix of part-time and full-time package handlers with opportunities for growth.

Benefits for available positions include:

  • Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available.
  • Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including holiday pay, medical, dental and vision coverage.
  • Enhanced paid time off and education reimbursement.
  • Paid parental leave.
  • Employee discounts on cell phone services, groceries, car purchases, and more.
  • Career path program.

There are no minimum education requirements to apply, but you must be at least 18 years old.

For more information on available positions and how to apply, visit fedexgroundjobs.com .

