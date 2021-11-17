ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

COVID-19 spike in Wisconsin draws concerns from Milwaukee health officials, leaders

By Taylor Lumpkin
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rDtF_0cyzUkFQ00

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state is on the rise once again. It is a trend that has some health officials and community leaders in Wisconsin concerned.

With the holidays around the corner, they are hoping people will listen to their plea.

"Everyone who is in this community can help us stop the spread of COVID-19 by receiving the vaccine," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

It was on the top of everyone's minds during Milwaukee County's COVID-19 briefing Tuesday. The number of positive confirmed cases of the virus has spiked not only across Wisconsin these last two weeks, but locally as well.

DHS Wisconsin 11/15/2021
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state is on the rise once again.

"We are currently seeing in Milwaukee county an average of 256 new cases per day and about three deaths per day. In two weeks our cases have increased by 50% and our positivity rate has increased from below 6% up to 8%," said Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor, Dr. Ben Weston.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services reported almost 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID in a 24 hour period. Eight counties near the northern part of the state are also now considered to have critically high case activity levels.

"That might be because of their close proximity to Minnesota, we are seeing more cases in that area. Some people work in the Twin Cities certainly commute back into Wisconsin so that's a certain possibility," said UW Health's chief quality officer, Dr. Jeff Pothof.

TMJ4
Health officials say they'll be carefully watching the case rates in the state.

So what exactly caused this spike in cases to occur? Doctors say it could be a number of things, including how there are still low vaccination rates in certain parts of the state, the recent gatherings that were held for Halloween, and that people aren't getting the recommended COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

"We have a lot of folks who are immunized who may be due for a booster. They will be able to catch COVID-19 and although they'll probably be okay, they are likely spreading it to other folks in areas where there are lower vaccination rates," said Dr. Pothof.

Now, health officials say they'll be carefully watching these case rates in the state in order to make the best recommendations possible to keep families safe as the holiday season nears.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Coronavirus
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Milwaukee County, WI
Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dhs#Covid#Uw Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy