China

Hong Kong customs seize smuggled lobsters amid Australia ban

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities said Tuesday they seized a total of over 4,000 pounds of live lobsters and sea cucumbers believed to be bound for mainland China, months after Beijing restricted imports of the crustaceans from Australia as tensions escalated between the two countries. Hong Kong...

