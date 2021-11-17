ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Northwestern turns back New Orleans with strong finish

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ty Berry added 17 points, and Northwestern broke away late in the second half to defeat New Orleans 83-67 on Tuesday night.

The game was tied 35-all at halftime before New Orleans opened the second half with a 9-2 run. Northwestern (3-0) regained the lead at 51-50 on a pair of free throws by Julian Roper near the 10-minute mark.

One tie and six lead changes later, Berry and Robbie Beran made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, giving Northwestern a 66-59 lead at 5:36. Later, Beran, Berry and Boo Buie buried 3-pointers for a 78-65 lead with just under three minutes remaining.

Buie finished with 13 points and nine assists. Berry made five of the Wildcats’ 11 3-pointers.

Derek St. Hilaire scored 27 points to lead New Orleans (1-2). He is now averaging 22 points per game.

