Students between the ages of 5 and 11 can now get vaccinated at one of 13 school-based clinics hosted by the Los Angeles Unified School District. The locations, which open between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday morning to start offering shots to young children, have already been offering the shots to students 12 and older. Those older students are required by LAUSD to get their COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 10, 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO