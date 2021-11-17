PIAA field hockey: Wyoming Seminary wins 6-0 to return to Class A title game

Ella Barbacci (22) raises her arm in the air after Isabella Pisano (24) scored Wyoming Seminary’s second goal of the game against Line Mountain on Tuesday in the PIAA Class A semifinals. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

WHITEHALL — Wyoming Seminary went nearly 29 minutes between its second and third goals during Tuesday’s PIAA Class A field hockey semifinal.

Considering the Blue Knights defense did not allow a shot on goal in the entire 60 minutes, there was never any reason for concern.

The Blue Knights were in control the entire way, earning a 6-0 victory over Line Mountain to clinch another berth in the state title game for the storied program.

“We just needed to get the momentum back,” said Isabella Pisano, who scored the goals on each end of what by Wyoming Seminary’s playoff standards counts as a dry spell.

The Blue Knights have outscored six district and state playoff opponents by a total of 37-2.

Once Pisano got the rebound of her own strong-side shot, switched to the reverse side and scored for a 3-0 lead late in the third quarter, she ignited a streak of four goals in 7:46.

The outburst solidified what had already seemed obvious from the day’s defensive effort, that Wyoming Seminary was headed to its fifth straight state final and pursuing its fourth consecutive championship.

The Blue Knights return to the Zephyr Sports Complex Saturday at 10 a.m. to face Oley Valley, the team that defeated Wyoming Area, 2-0, in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

“We were getting the ball in the scoring area, it was just that we weren’t doing anything with it,” Wyoming Seminary coach Karen Klassner said. “I actually felt like I was watching the Greenwood-Line Mountain game from the other day.”

Line Mountain upset Greenwood, 1-0, in double overtime in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

“That’s exactly what happened to Greenwood the other day, they had a lot of scoring opportunities but didn’t take advantage of them,” Klassner said.

The major difference, however, was that by the time Wyoming Seminary entered into its offensive funk, it already led 2-0.

Ella Barbacci and Pisano each scored the first of their two goals in the first quarter.

Barbacci scored on the game’s first shot. Anna Mozeleski, who assisted Barbacci on the first and last goals of the game, sent a pass across from out on the right wing.

Mozeleski’s pass made it all the way through the circle to Barbacci, who was positioned on the left side. Barbacci wound up on the powerful shot that has seen her score eight times in three state tournament games, opening the scoring less that five minutes in.

Pisano scored on a penalty corner with 22.8 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Blue Knights then went 11 shots, five penalty corners and 28:48 before scoring again.

Spanish exchange student Maristany Sanchez-Rodilla then started the fourth-quarter onslaught that doubled the final margin.

Sanchez-Rodilla scored on a quick shot from the top of the circle on another penalty corner, then assisted Emma Watchilla’s goal.

“It was a corner and I’m supposed to get the rebound,” Sanchez-Rodilla said of her goal. “But the ball came to me and I shot it. I wasn’t expecting it to go in.”

Barbacci and Mozeleski teamed up one more time to close the scoring and allow Klassner to spend the rest of the game testing different combinations and players, adding to preparation both for the future and for any emergencies that could develop in the final game.

“I think we played well in the second half,” Klassner said. “The kids did what they had to do.

“It just took us a little while to get started.”

PIAA Class A field hockey semifinals

Wyoming Seminary 6, Line Mountain 0

Line Mountain`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Seminary`2`0`1`3 — 6

First quarter — 1, SEM, Ella Barbacci (Anna Mozeleski), 10:04; 2, SEM, Isabella Pisano (unassisted), 0:22.8. Third quarter — 3, SEM, Pisano (unassisted), 1:35. Fourth quarter — 4, SEM, Maristany Sanchez-Rodilla (unassisted) 13:35; 5, SEM, Emma Watchilla (Sanchez-Rodilla), 10:07; 6, SEM, Barbacci (Mozeleski) 8:49.

Shots —LM 0, SEM 25. Goalie saves — LM 10 (Taylor Deiter), SEM 0 (Laine Cabell, Megan Cotrone). Penalty corners — LM 2, SEM 13.