Here’s what is being built at former site of Price’s Chicken Coop

CHARLOTTE — A new residential tower is targeted for a key block of South End.

Catalyst Capital Partners and Stiles Corp. announced today they are partnering to develop a 30-story tower that will cover both 1600 and 1614 Camden Road. The development includes the former Price’s Chicken Coop site.

The project calls for 291 apartments and 9,500 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space at the southwest corner of Camden Road and West Park Avenue. Catalyst will occupy the tower’s 10,000 square feet of office space upon the project’s completion.

The multifamily tower is described as “ultra-luxury” and will include studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The total projected investment for the development wasn’t disclosed.

