ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chris Duarte's Status For Pacers-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuarte was the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft this past summer, and has been off to a sensational...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook's Epic Reaction After Finding Out He Got a Tech For Lakers/Pistons Brawl: "They Have To Put It On Somebody... Why Not Me?"

If you've been paying attention at all today, you'll already know the biggest story of the night: the intense altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart. Now that the actual moment has played out, the community is focused on the aftermath. How will LeBron James address the issue? What will happen when the Lakers and Pistons meet again? Will the NBA office suspend either of the players involved?
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets vs. Pistons: 8 prop bets for Wednesday's game

Two of the top picks in the 2021 NBA draft will face off on national television on Wednesday night as Jalen Green and the Rockets host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. Cunningham, the No. 1 selection by the Pistons, has been limited to four games, but is starting to look more comfortable on the floor, scoring 18 and 17 points in his last two outings, respectively.
NBA
FanSided

A look ahead at the Golden State Warriors’ upcoming week

The Golden State Warriors’ opportunity of heading into the marquee matchup on Tuesday against Kevin Durant on a winning streak is no longer there after a sloppy loss in Charlotte on Sunday. Golden State, now 11-2, will be even more energized coming off of a loss, as they will play...
NBA
NBA

Dominant D leads Pistons past Pacers

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 97-89 win over the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena. STEAL CITY – The Pistons organizational mantra to become known as a defense-first team is more than just about drumming the philosophy into players who wear the uniform. It’s also about identifying players who fit the profile and show a defensive bent. Troy Weaver has targeted players with good size for their position and lengthy wingspans – the recipe to create havoc defensively and clog up passing lanes. Indiana caught a dose of what that vision can yield on Wednesday when the Pistons – who came into the game fourth in the NBA in turnovers forced at 16.8 per game – caused the Pacers to cough it up 14 times in the first half alone on their way to 17 for the game. Toronto leads the NBA with 10.3 steals per game; the Pistons had 11 in the first half alone and finished with a season-high 13. They weren’t chasing steals and leaving themselves exposed, either, playing aggressively but not recklessly. And when they needed their defense most, the Pistons held Indiana to 16 fourth-quarter points. The Pacers average 107 points a game and were held 18 under their average and to 42 percent shooting. The Pistons spotted Indiana a six-point lead to start the fourth quarter but outscored them 24-10 over the final 10 minutes. Jerami Grant hit a big jump shot with a minute left to put the Pistons ahead by six points and finished with 19. Cade Cunningham missed his last seven 3-point attempts after making his first, but finished with 16 pints, eight rebounds and six assists.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Duarte
Indy Cornrows

Turnovers, late-game offense doom Pacers in loss to Pistons

Though not quite as anemic as when the Pacers scored only 10 points in the fourth quarter against the Knicks, late-game offense (and early-game turnovers) once again sunk the Pacers, who fell to the Pistons, now winners of four games on the season, 97-89 in Detroit. Of course, in addition...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Pacers#Nba Draft
AllPacers

Pistons' Starting Lineup Against The Pacers On Wednesday Night

The Detroit Pistons have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers in Michigan. Their full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. Coming into the game, the Pistons are 3-10 in their first 13 games,...
NBA
NBA

Locked in, locked down: Pistons D up Pacers

Dwane Casey remains confident the Pistons eventually will get out of the NBA basement in 3-point shooting because, well, he has to remain confident about that. However long that takes to turn the corner, he’s unwilling to accept any consequences of lousy shooting as inevitable. So Wednesday was a win...
NBA
Yardbarker

Pacers Fall To Struggling Pistons In Detroit

The Indiana Pacers suffered a bad loss on Wednesday night when they fell to the Detroit Pistons in Michigan. Coming into the game, the Pistons had a 3-10 record in their first 13 games, but they went out and beat the Pacers 97-89 to pick up their fourth win of the season.
NBA
chatsports.com

Previewing Pacers vs. Pistons with Lazarus Jackson

After a rough loss to the New York Knicks on Monday with a dreadful 4th quarter, the Pacers look to move forward and bounce back in the standings with a meeting against the Detroit Pistons this evening. The Pistons enter the night 3-10, 2-4 in their last two weeks of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy