Man dies after jumping off building in downtown Eden

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of last week, there have been 43 homicides by guns in Greensboro this year, and 986 aggravated assault crimes with a firearm. Ingram Bell knows the impact gun violence can have, all too well after having multiple brain surgeries, one of which happened while she was pregnant. Now, she's the Program Manager for 'Cure Violence', a group focused on ending violence by treating it like a health issue - and using behavior-changing methods. Cure Violence also encourages people to turn in illegal guns and holds homicide support groups twice a month.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO