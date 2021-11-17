Man dies after jumping off building in downtown Eden
EDEN, N.C. — A man who jumped off a building in downtown Eden on Tuesday evening has died. Police...www.wfmynews2.com
So much for your this new image of Washington street. Phony facade. And people trying to die around you. How do you like your posh little phony street now?
