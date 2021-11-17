ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: 2 men shot, stray bullet strikes school bus with students on board in Moncrief

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were shot while standing at the intersection of Moncrief Road and Myrtle Avenue Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A stray bullet also struck a school bus, police said. There were two students and the bus driver on the bus when it was struck. According to JSO, no one on the bus was injured.

JSO said the two victims who were struck are in their twenties and are in life-threatening condition.

Police do not believe the school bus was targeted but that it was struck while driving through the intersection when gunfire came from the side street.

Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

