Nevada and Utah hold special legislative sessions for redistricting

By Ethan Rice
 5 days ago
Here’s a summary of recent redistricting updates from Nevada and Utah.

Nevada: On Nov. 11, 2021, Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) announced a special session to address redistricting would begin on Nov. 12. Legislators are expected to debate the congressional and state legislative maps released on Nov. 9.

Utah: The Utah legislature began its special session focused on redistricting on Nov. 9. The House passed a congressional district map proposal on the first day of the session, and the Senate followed a day later. Both chambers also approved legislative district plans for the House and Senate on Nov. 10. Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed the congressional districts into law on Nov. 12, but as of Nov. 15, he had not signed the legislative map proposals.

Checks and Balances:

The Checks and Balances Letter delivers news and information from Ballotpedia’s Administrative State Project, including pivotal actions at the federal and state levels related to the separation of powers, due process and the rule of law. This edition:. In this month’s edition of Checks and Balances, we review three administrative...
Three of the five Virginia House races with the most fundraising resulted in partisan control changes

Elections for all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates took place on November 2, 2021. Democrats lost their majority in the chamber. Republicans regained their majority, winning 52 seats to Democrats’ 48 seats. Three of the seats that changed party hands were among the five districts with the most fundraising in the 2021 election cycle.
Previewing the 2022 Senate battlegrounds

Welcome to the Thursday, November 18, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. The 2022 Senate battlegrounds (so far) Signatures submitted to Loudoun County Circuit Court advancing recall of school board member Brenda Sheridan. Biden issues no pardons or commutations through Sept. 30. The 2022...
The role of $ in the VA House elections

Welcome to the Wednesday, November, 17, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Three of the five Virginia House races with the most fundraising resulted in partisan control changes. Redistricting roundup. Leahy, Speier announce congressional retirements. Three of the five Virginia House races with the...
