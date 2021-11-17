ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Millikin soup fundraiser benefits Peacemaker Project 703

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A soup fundraiser at Millikin University was held to benefit Peacemaker Project 703, which was created after the death of Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim....

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released,...
Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
