ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bill aims to provide $300 million in federal relief funds to Ohio nursing homes

By DaLaun Dillard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWn90_0cyzS4F100

Nursing home administrators like Jill Herron will likely be the first to tell you that life remains far from normal.

“I feel like we are going into pandemic part two and that is the financial side and the burden it has put on our industry,” said Herron.

Herron is an administrator at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin, she said the price tag for PPE, COVID-19 testing and staffing still remain hefty and she's still trying to attract more staff members because she's short on that too.

“In order to be competitive, we’ve have had to increase our wages for staff to get anybody to come and work in our environment,” said Herron. “We’ve had to realign how we pay people and that is not going to go away."

State lawmakers say HB 461 could be a bridge over the issue that nursing homes are facing, under the legislation which has support from both parties $300 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds could be distributed to Ohio nursing homes in a onetime payment.

The amount each facility receives is based on its per Medicaid day payment rate, the bill though doesn't specify what the money has to be used on.

“I think that there will be unified support for any effort that gives additional funding and aid and support to nursing homes,” said Ohio Represenative Terrence Upchurch. “Any bill that looks to give additional aid and support to these institutions in light of a pandemic, I’d have a hard time not supporting."

The industry also faces a Jan. 4 deadline requiring all nursing home employees to be vaccinated at facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid as payment.

Herron says the legislation will help her and so many other nursing homes get the physical support they need.

“People that bear through 2020 are just exhausted in the healthcare field,” said Herron. “We’ve seen a large percentage of healthcare providers leave our profession."

The legislation still has a long way to go before it is voted on, lawmakers will have to act quick though because the money has to be handed out before Dec. 31.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABQJournal

US funds weighed for disabilities program

SANTA FE – State health officials say they have a plan to end the 13-year wait faced by families seeking services under a developmental disabilities program. In a legislative hearing Tuesday, members of the state departments of Health and Human Services said they are awaiting federal approval to tap into a temporary funding stream to move about 4,100 people off the waiting list and into services in the next two years.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Newstalk KGVO

Two Exceptions to Hospital Vaccination Mandates from CMS

The CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) recently issued a COVID vaccination mandate for all healthcare facilities that receive compensation from either Medicare or Medicaid. However, in a conversation with KGVO Radio on Wednesday, Chairman of the Montana Hospital Association, Rich Rasmussen said there are two important possible exceptions...
HEALTH
cleveland19.com

Ohio gaining momentum to legalize marijuana but it’s not a cure-all for legal system

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Judge David Matia runs one of the drug courts in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, and he says he mostly sees opioid cases. “There’s this narrative out there about the justice system that we’re locking up and mass incarcerations being driven by marijuana arrests, and that’s just false,” said Matia, who doesn’t expect legalization to impact his caseload.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Oberlin, OH
Government
City
Oberlin, OH
Local
Ohio Health
floridapolitics.com

Bill would require nursing homes to fork over audited financial reports

The Florida Health Care Association supports the bill. Days after a joint budget committee agreed to allocate another $100 million to Florida nursing homes, a powerful House Republican filed legislation to require skilled nursing facilities to file audited financial reports with state Medicaid officials. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Jay...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrence Upchurch
The Blade

Federal grant provides heating bill relief for qualified households

Low-income households in Lucas, Ottawa, and Erie counties, possibly others, could get a one-time break on their fuel bills this winter. The office of U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) said the funds are part of a $140 million federal grant for Ohio’s Home Energy Assistance Program made possible by a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives that passed by a 254-175 vote on Sept. 30. Every Democrat voted in favor, and 175 Republicans opposed, according to the news release.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Sandusky Register

$140M in funding to help pay home energy bills

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, announced federal funding available for Ohio residents. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has more than $140 million for Ohio’s Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides eligible Ohio residents financial assistance to offset the cost of home energy bills. This funding...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTGS

Ohio House passes bill that would ban vaccine mandates in state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would ban public and private entities from requiring vaccinations. House Bill 218 passed with a 58-32 vote. The bill would also offer wide-ranging exemptions for employers and students, including for medical contraindications, reasons of personal...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#Medicaid#Medicare#Welcome Nursing Home#Ppe#Hb#American Rescue Plan
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT AND CONNECTICUT STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCE STUDENTS TO DECIDE HOW MORE THAN $1.5 MILLION IN FEDERAL RELIEF FUNDS ARE INVESTED

Connecticut’s Voice4Change Initiative Empowers High School Students to Decide How Relief Funds Are Spent. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced the launch of Voice4Change, a first-of-its-kind campaign administered by the Connecticut State Department of Education that will empower high school students to decide how American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funds are spent.
CONNECTICUT STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Homes Say Closures Loom if Spending Bill Becomes Law

Thousands of nursing homes would be forced to close and thousands of others would have to stop taking new admissions if several provisions of the Build Back Better Act become law, industry officials said Wednesday. House Democrats’ sweeping $1.75 trillion package addresses climate, education, and numerous social programs, but it...
HEALTH SERVICES
nbc24.com

Ohio awarded over $140M in federal funds for home energy bill assistance

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is fueling financial assistance for Ohio residents struggling with home energy bills. With the passage of H.R. 5305, the Ohio Home Energy Assistance Program has been awarded $140,491,616. The service is a branch of the federal Low Income Home Energy...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WDTN

Around 5,000 Ohioans may receive PUA assistance after eligibility updated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Approximately  5,000 people are now eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance after the Department of Labor updated their list of eligibility scenarios. The federal PUA program provided benefits for some people who were ineligible for state unemployment benefits including self-employed workers, 1099 tax filers and part-time workers The list was updated in […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s top doctors discuss 2nd Delta wave concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Ohio’s top doctor notes that we’re at the very beginnings of experiencing a second delta wave and it’s coming just in time for the holidays. The state and local doctors are urging Ohioans who haven’t gotten the shot yet — to please consider it especially if you’re planning to gather for the holidays. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

More Ohioans could soon be eligible for medical marijuana with new bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A new Ohio Senate bill would expand who is eligible for medical marijuana in the state if passed into law. Proposed by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), Senate Bill 261 would add the following medical conditions to the currently approved list: Autism spectrum disorder, arthritis, migraines, terminal illness and any other conditions approved by a licensed doctor.
COLUMBUS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy