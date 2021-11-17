Bill aims to provide $300 million in federal relief funds to Ohio nursing homes

Nursing home administrators like Jill Herron will likely be the first to tell you that life remains far from normal.

“I feel like we are going into pandemic part two and that is the financial side and the burden it has put on our industry,” said Herron.

Herron is an administrator at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin, she said the price tag for PPE, COVID-19 testing and staffing still remain hefty and she's still trying to attract more staff members because she's short on that too.

“In order to be competitive, we’ve have had to increase our wages for staff to get anybody to come and work in our environment,” said Herron. “We’ve had to realign how we pay people and that is not going to go away."

State lawmakers say HB 461 could be a bridge over the issue that nursing homes are facing, under the legislation which has support from both parties $300 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds could be distributed to Ohio nursing homes in a onetime payment.

The amount each facility receives is based on its per Medicaid day payment rate, the bill though doesn't specify what the money has to be used on.

“I think that there will be unified support for any effort that gives additional funding and aid and support to nursing homes,” said Ohio Represenative Terrence Upchurch. “Any bill that looks to give additional aid and support to these institutions in light of a pandemic, I’d have a hard time not supporting."

The industry also faces a Jan. 4 deadline requiring all nursing home employees to be vaccinated at facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid as payment.

Herron says the legislation will help her and so many other nursing homes get the physical support they need.

“People that bear through 2020 are just exhausted in the healthcare field,” said Herron. “We’ve seen a large percentage of healthcare providers leave our profession."

The legislation still has a long way to go before it is voted on, lawmakers will have to act quick though because the money has to be handed out before Dec. 31.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.