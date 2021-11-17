Newcomer Christian Ings scores career-high 31 as Norfolk State blasts William & Mary for first 4-0 start in 33 years

Norfolk State's Christian Ings drives past William & Mary's Yuri Covington, left, and Connor Kochera during the second half of the Spartans' victory Tuesday at Echols Hall in Norfolk. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot

When Christian Ings was looking to leave Rider after last season, his AAU coach back home in Philadelphia put him in touch with one of Norfolk State’s most famous alumni.

Former NBA player Kyle O’Quinn sang the praises of his alma mater, convincing Ings to join coach Robert Jones’ roster.

Nine years after he last played for the Spartans, O’Quinn is still helping them win games.

Ings scored a career-high 31 points Tuesday on a red-hot shooting night to lead NSU to a 91-74 dismantling of William & Mary that was nowhere near as engaging as the final score would indicate.

The Spartans led by as many as 31, with 3:58 left in the game, before their reserves let their collective foot off the gas.

The overmatched Tribe (0-3) had no real shot at catching up, and NSU cruised to its first 4-0 start since 1988.

Five players reached double digits for the deep, high-flying Spartans, who got points from eight players and minutes from 11.

“I think we’re the most athletic team that we’ve ever had here since I’ve been here,” said Jones, an assistant at the school for six seasons before taking over in 2013. “I’m not going to lie.

“We’ve got a lot of pieces. It’s just about jelling these pieces together.”

The 6-foot-2 Ings, a versatile junior guard, played the role of major new weapon Tuesday, converting 12 of his 15 shots. He had 18 points at halftime on 7-of-7 shooting, including one of his two 3-pointers.

“The home crowd was here,” Ings said. “It’s always a great feeling being back home, protecting the house. So I felt like the energy was there, and I just fed off it.”

Nyzaiah Chambers, Joe Bryant and Daryl Anderson scored 11 points each for the Spartans, who shot a blistering 56.9% from the field and made 7 of 15 from 3-point range. Cahiem Brown added 10 points.

The announced Echols Hall crowd of 1,898 reached a crescendo when 6-7 junior guard Yoro Sidibe, fresh off the bench in the final minutes, stole the ball, dribbled two-thirds of the court and, jumping from just inside the right elbow, glided to a one-handed dunk that brought the house down.

But it was the performance of Ings — not to mention NSU’s lackluster finish —that Jones remembered.

“He was huge,” Jones said. “He hardly missed a shot. He played well.”

Ings said he was already aware of Norfolk State’s winning culture; the Spartans have made six postseason appearances under Jones and have one of the nation’s best conference winning percentages.

But when Ings talked to O’Quinn, the veteran of eight NBA seasons touted the quality of the coaching staff and the sense of family that drives the program.

“He was telling me all good things about this school, and I just felt like there’s no better place,” Ings said.

“It just seemed like it was the right fit all the way around.”

Yuri Covington scored 14 points for William & Mary, which shot 39.7% and made 13 of 33 from long range. The Tribe’s schedule has included losses to Wake Forest and American.

The Spartans, with Ings leading the way, were in wire-to-wire control, despite their coach’s objections to how it ended.

Jones, who’s a bit of an in-game perfectionist, laughed when it was suggested that he might’ve somehow found fault with his team had NSU managed to knock off top national seed Gonzaga in the opening round of last season’s NCAA Tournament instead of suffering a humbling 98-55 loss.

“I wouldn’t have complained about that one,” Jones said. “We’d probably still be celebrating that one.

“That one could’ve changed everybody’s life.”

If there’s a ceiling this season for the Spartans, who are looking to make a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time, no one has found it yet.

“We could take this as far as we want,” Ings said. “That’s what Coach says all the time. Why not us? We could be the first team to do a lot. So we don’t really know how good we are.”

Jones knows they’re better with Ings, who was influenced by a man Jones recruited out of high school.

“I didn’t ask him to do that,” Jones said of O’Quinn, who is now playing professionally in Paris.

“But thank you.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com